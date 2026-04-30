ICSE, ISC result 2026: UP students just short of national pass percentage

Uttar Pradesh students fell just short of the national overall pass percentage in both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 examinations. The results were declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday. Students at a school in Lucknow celebrating their success in 2026 ICSE and ISC exam the result of which was declared on April 30 (HT photo)

This year, the overall national pass percentage for the ICSE exam is 99.18%, and for the ISC exam 99.13%. While the pass percentage for Uttar Pradesh students in the ICSE examination is 98.64%, in ISC it is 98.96%, which is quite close to the national figure for both classes. Last year, UP students’ pass percentage in ICSE was 98.40%, and in ISC it was 98.82%.

From UP, 49,641 students appeared in ICSE examinations, including 27,625 boys (55.65%) and 22,016 girls (44.35%). Of them, 27,176 (98.37%) boys and 21,789 (98.97%) girls passed the Class 10 examinations.

For ISC, a total of 33,386 students appeared. They included 18,193 boys (54.49%) and 15,193 girls (45.51%). Of them, 17,935 (98.58%) boys and 15,105 (99.42%) girls passed the Class 12 examinations.

This year, girls again outperformed boys in both Class 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh. In ICSE, 98.97% girls passed the exam while boys achieved a pass percentage of 98.37%. In ISC, 99.42% girls passed the exam, while the boys’ pass percentage is 98.58%.

In ICSE, 14,729 OBC candidates took the exam achieving a qualified percentage of 98.32% while 30,970 general category candidates took the exam achieving a qualified percentage of 98.90%. In the ISC, 9,101 OBC candidates took the exam achieving a qualified percentage of 98.73% and 21,855 general category candidates took the exam achieving a qualified percentage of 99.11%.

From UP, students from 476 ICSE schools took the exam and 389 schools participated in ISC examinations. This year, the northern region recorded the highest participation in both ICSE and ISC examinations. However, in terms of performance in ISC, students from the southern region emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 99.87%, followed by the western region at 99.55%. Likewise in ICSE, students of the western region led with 99.85%, closely followed by the southern region at 99.81%.

Once again, the CISCE did not announce the names of ICSE and ISC toppers as a measure to avoid “unhealthy competition” among students, said Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary of the council. This places the CISCE with CBSE, which also does not reveal the names of board exam toppers.