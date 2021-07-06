IET to introduce two new courses

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), a constituent college of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), will introduce two new courses—M Tech (artificial intelligence and data science) and B Tech computer science and engineering (artificial intelligence)— from 2021-22 session.

Along with this, B Tech computer science will also be taught in Hindi in the affiliated institutions of the university in compliance with the new education policy.

These decisions were taken in the executive council meeting of the university held on Tuesday under vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak. On this occasion, approval was also given to the minutes of the building committee, academic council and finance committee.

An in-principle consent was given for setting up a “Technology Business Incubator” at IET, Lucknow in the field of electrical manufacturing. This proposal will be sent to the department of science and technology for approval.

In the meeting, university’s pro vice chancellor prof Vineet Kansal apprised the members of the council about the works done by the university in the last six months which was appreciated by the members of the council, said spokesman for the university Asheesh Misra.