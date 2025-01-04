If Kundarki could be won, Milkipur can also be wrested, says Yogi

If the Bharatiya Janata Party could win the Kundarki assembly seat in the November bypolls, the party can also wrest the Milkipur seat, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he gave the winning mantra to party workers. The Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the Milkipur bypoll. (Sourced)

Adityanath, who is in charge of Ayodhya’s Milkipur where assembly bypolls are due, was in the constituency where he addressed party workers at Acharya Narendra Deva Agriculture University.

“Despite 65% Muslim population in Kundarki, the BJP won the by-election with record votes in the name of development.”

“It is only because of the workers that we succeeded in winning seven out of nine seats in the assembly bypolls. Workers should work with full energy with an aim to win the Milkipur by-election with record votes,” he said, pepping up the party workers.

“There should be healthy competition among party workers to secure maximum votes on their respective booths,” he said.

“Workers should compete among themselves to win their booth, gram sabha and mandal with the maximum votes. Contact and communication is the best way to win. Aim to perform best through this mantra,” he said.

Listing the development works done in Ayodhya by his government, he attacked the main Opposition Samajwadi Party: “We have made Ayodhya a symbol of development. We consider Ram and Sanatan as symbols of development. The Samajwadi Party considers Babur as an ideal,” the chief minister said.

“Samajwadi Party stopped development in Ayodhya, fired bullets on Ram devotees and also plunged the state into riots,” he said.

“Samajwadi Party still stands with terrorists, miscreants and criminals,” he alleged, adding that the BJP is continuously taking the country and the state towards development.

“Housing, toilets, free gas connections are being given without any discrimination, only on the basis of eligibility. The state has been freed from anarchy and mafia rule,” he asserted.

“When Ram Lalla’s pran pratishtha was done, the entire world looked upon Ayodhya with respect,” the chief minister said.

He told workers to go among the people and apprise them of the double engine government’s welfare schemes and appeal for votes on the basis of development.

The Milkipur seat had fallen vacant following the then SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad’s election to the Lok Sabha in June. On October 15, 2024, the Election Commission of India announced bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, but left out Milkipur due to court proceedings related to Milkipur.

In November, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court allowed to withdraw an election petition, clearing the path for the bypoll in Milkipur assembly constituency of Ayodhya.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Uttar Pradesh ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and Swatantra Dev Singh, Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and others.