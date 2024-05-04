If voted to power, INDIA bloc govt will waive farmers’ loan: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said if elected to power, the INDIA bloc government will waive farmers’ loans. He further said the Agniveer scheme will also be scrapped. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with party’s Firozabad LS candidate Akshay Yadav. (Sourced)

Addressing a public rally in support of SP candidate from Firozabad Akshay Yadav, he alleged, “The BJP government cheated farmers. They waived the loans of ₹16,000 crore of big industrial houses but the loans of farmers were not waived.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The free ration given by the ruling party is of inferior quality, but we will give nutritious ration free of cost. We will also give data and assure both ‘aata (flour) and data’. We brought a scheme to distribute laptops but the BJP gave defective mobiles. Even the US is copying our scheme of distributing laptops to the youth,” he claimed.

Senior SP leaders Shivpal Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav also shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav at the rally in Firozabad. Akshay Yadav is the son of Ramgopal Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivpal said his nephew Akshay lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of his (Shivpal’s) mistake. He said eight months ago he had asked party members to call Akshay as “Saansad” (MP) as his win was “inevitable” this time from Firozabad.

“2019 mein mera bhatija Akshay Yadav meri galti ke kaaran hara tha (In 2019, my nephew Akshay Yadav lost because of my mistake).” he said as he sought vote and support for Akshay Yadav for the development of Firozabad. Akshay Yadav had lost to BJP candidate Chandrasen Jadon in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Firozabad.