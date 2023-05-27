Now, IIIT-A experts to help PSCL make Prayagraj smarter

Now experts of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) will help Prayagraj Smart City Limited (PSCL) use high-end technology to better citizen-centric services in Sangam city. The two institutions have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint development and enhancement of a wide range of solutions for the Prayagraj Smart City Project, say IIIT-A officials. MoU inking ceremony was held recently in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

At the MoU signing ceremony held on IIIT-A campus recently, officials from PSCL and IIIT-A also discussed aspects of the Prayagraj Smart City Project, the data generated by their wide array of networked hardware along with technical objectives PSCL has targeted, especially with the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, said public relations officer, IIIT-A, Pankaj Mishra.

Officials of the IIIT-A said the MoU will also provide a valuable platform to the students to test their skills while working with live data resources. Prof Mukul S Sutaone, director, IIIT-A, and Chandra Shekhar Agarwal, municipal commissioner of Prayagraj and CEO of PSCL, headed the respective delegations.

Manish Kumar of IIIT-A and Sanjeev Sinha of PSCL have been appointed coordinators to take forward this mission. Manish Goswami, dean, research and development, Madhvendra Misra, dean, international and national relations, registrar Satish Singh, head of IT department KP Singh along other officials of IIIT-A were present on the occasion.

A team of 10 members of PSCL, including those from Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), was also present during the signing of the MoU.Mission manager, PSCL, Sanjeev Sinha said under the five-year MoU, use of information technology to improve the living quality of the smart city dwellers would be a priority.

“Wide ranging works including method to better crowd control using data generated technologies with Mahakumbh-2025 in focus to improving all the online and many offline facilities available in the city will be improved significantly as part of this collaboration,” he said.

A mobile app will also be developed with the help of IIIT-A experts to improve urban facilities in Prayagraj, he added. The mission manager said that PSCL is the first institute in the state to sign such an agreement with IIIT-A.

Prayagraj Smart City Limited (PSCL) is the special purpose vehicle created under the Smart City Mission to deliver several pan city and area-based development initiatives with a focus on both infrastructure and ICT advancements in the city and at strategic locations.

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has initiated Smart Cities Mission (SCM), under which selected cities are being developed as smart cities with a focus on improving citizen services with ICT intervention.

Smart Cities Mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting programme by the Government of India with a mission to develop 100 cities all over the country making them citizen friendly, sustainable and investment destination.

Under the Smart City Scheme, the government has emphasised improving the basic civic amenities of the cities on one hand and the provision of modern technological advances for ease of living on the other.