IIIT-Allahabad director resigns, to be new VC of Andhra deemed univ

Computer scientist prof P Nagabhushan has tendered his resignation from the post of director of the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A). He will soon be taking over as the new vice chancellor of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (deemed university), located near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

“I have sent my resignation letter to the union ministry for education and requested to be relieved of my responsibilities at IIIT-A by February 18,” prof Nagabhushan said. “After an enriching and fulfilling tenure at IIIT-A, I am looking forward to now serving Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (deemed university) as its new VC,” he added.

“Having received a proposal from the institutions in this regard, I have accepted the offer,” he said. Prof Nagabhushan’s resignation comes when he still has over four months of his term as IIIT-A director left. He had taken over as the third regular director of IIIT-A on May 19, 2017 for the period of five years.

This is not the first time that an IIIT-A director has tendered resignation before the end of term of office. Founder director of IIIT-Allahabad Prof MD Tiwari had stepped down from the post after remaining at the helm for 14 years in 2014 that saw IIT-Kanpur’s prof Somnath Biswas taking charge as the new regular director of the institute in May 2014. Prof Biswas had, however, resigned from the post in July 2016.

Senior faculty member of the institute Prof GC Nandi served as the officiating director of the institute from January 2014 to April 2014 and then from July 2016 to May 2017. Having command of English, Kannada and Telugu languages besides Hindi, Prof P Nagabhushan did his MTech from Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi in 1983. After this, he became a lecturer in SJ Engineering College, Mysore, where he went on to become a professor (1994-96). He obtained his doctorate degree in 1988.

Prof P Nagabhushan has many achievements in the field of computer science to his credit. In 1999, he served as an invited professor, LISECEREMADE, University of Dauphine in Paris, France. He was also an exchange professor, department of computer science, Saginaw Valley State University at Michigan, USA. In 1994, he was a visiting scientist on Indo-French Research assignment in France.