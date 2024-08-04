IIIT-L empowers have-not girls through quality education

Lucknow: Every Sunday, the sprawling lush green campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Lucknow (IIIT-L) turns into a Masti Ki Pathshala, full of joy and learning for around 100 minor girls from weaker sections of society, who get acquainted with computers and technology and get their mathematical concepts clear in a joyful manner. Targeting girls aged 11-18 from lower-income families, the Vidya Samriddhi Initiative aims to enhance their foundational technical and mathematical knowledge. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Some volunteer students host the girls and teach them the basics of mathematics and computers. These poor girls, for whom IIIT-L is like a second home, have access to the same classroom where IIIT students attend their classes on regular week days, use their computer labs and enjoy a sumptuous lunch in the college canteen.

Air-conditioned classes and digital blackboard, next generation computers and smart furniture are among the many things which these girls had only heard about or seen in movies.

Nidhi Singh, 14, and Sanjana Rawat, 17, both students of Aadarsh High School, Ahimamau were overjoyed as they and 90 other have-not girls were greeted and welcomed on the campus by IIIT students who are in the role of teachers for these kids and earn stipend for the number of hours they put in.

Apoorva Kakkar and Mukul Aggarwal, who are students of M Sc Data Sciences, teach these 100 girls mathematics to help them overcome the maths phobia. The session commenced with an introduction to the mathematics syllabus that will be covered throughout the initiative. The primary focus of the class was to establish a foundational understanding of the basic number system.

The project: Vidya Samriddhi Initiative

In a pioneering effort to bridge the educational divide for underprivileged girls, the Indian Institute of Information Technology Lucknow (IIIT-L) has launched the Vidya Samriddhi Initiative. “This programme is designed to uplift underprivileged girls by providing quality education and essential skills, thereby empowering them to achieve self-sufficiency,” said Dr Arun Mohan Sherry, director of the institute.

Targeting girls aged 11-18 from lower-income families, the Vidya Samriddhi Initiative aims to enhance their foundational technical and mathematical knowledge. Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which focuses on inclusive and equitable quality education, the initiative leverages IIIT-Lucknow’s advanced infrastructure and dedicated volunteer resources.

“The programme offers regular classes, practical sessions and awareness campaigns on critical issues such as safety, hygiene, women’s health and empowerment. Additionally, the initiative includes field trips and excursions to broaden the participants’ horizons and experiential learning.” said Mary Samuel and Deepshikha Agarwal, the two faculties.

Funded with a budget of ₹43.90 lakh

Funded with a budget of ₹43.90 lakh and spanning a duration of three years, the Vidya Samriddhi Initiative is sponsored by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA). HEFA is an organisation committed to providing financial support for the creation of capital assets in premier educational institutions in India. The project is spearheaded by principal investigator Deepshikha Agarwal, assistant professor and head, dept of information technology, IIIT Lucknow with co-principal investigator Mary Samuel, assistant professor and head, mathematics department, IIIT Lucknow and Bindu Singh, assistant professor, department of management and humanities, IIIT Lucknow.

The curriculum

The curriculum focuses on skill development in computer science and mathematics, providing comprehensive support and growth for the participants. Students will gain both basic and advanced skills in computer science, with hands-on experience using software in the institute’s well-equipped labs.

The students are being taught mathematics through an innovative and playful approach, involving activities while promoting creativity as a key element of practice and offering ideas to help them develop knowledge, good footing and enjoyment of the subject. Under the guidance of the project investigators, there will be a team comprising project associates, teaching volunteers and a project staff where the project associates will bridge the gap between the volunteer students and the target group. The volunteer teachers are students of IIIT Lucknow who are good at academics and have a flair for teaching whereas the project staff provide necessary assistance to the project team and investigators.

As part of IIIT-Lucknow’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts, the course is offered free of charge to all students. This initiative underscores the institute’s commitment to accessible education and the empowerment of girls, enhancing their socio-economic independence and self-confidence.

Feedback from underprivileged girls

Aarushi,11, eagerly looks forward to the weekend classes, enjoying the company of friends and the engaging lessons. With aspirations of becoming an engineer, Aarushi’s excitement is a testament to the programme’s positive impact on young minds.

Neha from Priyadarshini Public Inter College is grateful for the clean classrooms and courteous staff, elements that have made her experience truly enjoyable.

Shivanshi , 17, is excited about the first maths class on the number system and using a computer for the first time. Her uncle, a painter in the institute, introduced her to the programme, and she’s eager to see where this new learning will take her.

Anjali enjoys coming to the campus on every Sunday and eating meals with her friends in the institution’s mess.

These kids will be an integral part of IIIT-L and shall visit the campus to attend classes on every Sundays for three years. The first day of the batch was on July 27 and August 4 was the second day. After successful completion of the course, they will get a certificate enlisting their proficiency and various skills in computer know-how.

(Inputs from Anshika Chaubey)