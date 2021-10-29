IIM Lucknow inks MoU with ICSI for academic collaboration

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration for promoting excellence in common areas of interest, imparting knowledge and skills required to operate in the area of academic programmes, research and training. The MoU was signed by director, IIM Lucknow, prof Archana Shukla and joint secretary, ICSI, AK Srivastava.

Members from IIM Lucknow prof Arunabha Mukhopadhyay, dean, programmes, prof Seshadev Sahoo, chairperson, post graduate programmes and prof Kshitiz Awasthi, head, IIML Centre for Public Policy and ICSI, CS Atul Kumar Rawat, chairman, Lucknow Chapter, CS Gunjan Goel, secretary, Lucknow Chapter, CS Abhishek Sinha, treasurer, Lucknow Chapter and CS Apurva Srivastava were also present on the occasion.

The MoU would broadly cover the activities like jointly organising workshops, seminars, continuing education and training programmes and similar academic programmes for practising professionals, corporate executives and faculty members, research scholars and students of both the institutes on themes of topical and professional interests.

It will pave way for exchange of faculty members, regular exchange of course materials, case studies, research publications and other academic and research projects. Speaking on the occasion, director, IIM Lucknow, prof Archana Shukla said, “This is not just an MoU, it is coming together of two like-minded institutions, which through collective objectives, would contribute to the nation building process. She further said, “India has everything and what we are lacking in is clear skill sets and by working together, we can nurture not just educated youth but thought leaders of tomorrow.”

Joint secretary, ICSI, AK Srivastava said this MoU would open a plethora of opportunities for various stakeholders of both the institutes and would be milestone in itself. “This MoU forwards the PM’s vision of a stronger interface between various multi-faceted academic institutions,” he said.

How MoU will help

*Participation in national and international conferences organised by both the institutes.

*Extend help and cooperation in developing curriculum of academic and continuing education programmes on such terms as may be mutually agreed to including joint meeting of curriculum development committees/bodies.

*Organise programmes jointly for training of trainers (ToT) for mutual benefit and advantage.