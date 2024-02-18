IIML achieves 100% placement with 634 offers for PGP, ABM students

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) claimed to have achieved 100% placement with a student bagging the highest international salary package of ₹1.23 crore. The institute, however, did not confirm if this was the first time any IIML student had bagged salary in excess of ₹1 crore. Students at the IIM Lucknow. (For Representation)

The institute said it has completed the final placements for the batch of post graduate programme (PGP) 38 and agribusiness management (ABM) 19, securing 634 offers for 576 students. When asked about the duration of placement drive this year, an official said it was not significant deviation from last year as this time placement work was held in intervals.

“It may have taken longer than usual due to sectoral-based employment routines in the placement process,” the official added. “Despite challenging job market conditions, IIM Lucknow has once again solidified its standing among the top B-schools in the country. The institute has proven to be a preferred destination for organisations,” said Prof Priyanka Sharma, chairperson, students’ affairs and placement.

She attributed this to pedagogy, competencies and values students acquire at IIM Lucknow. The institute did take some extra weeks to wrap up placement drive as some 70 odd students were without job offers. Alumni was reached out to help with placement.

When asked about any difference in package that was offered to the students compared to last year, an IIML faculty said it was not significantly different from what it was in the past and whatever difference, if any, is because of sectoral-based employment routines in the placement process.

“The highest domestic package (CTC) offered to a student was ₹65 lakh per annum (LPA) while the highest international salary package was ₹1.23 crore. The recruitment drive saw participation from more than 250+ domestic and international recruiters,” the institute said in an official communication.

While the highest domestic package offered this year was ₹65 LPA against last year’s ₹55 lakh, the highest international package offered last year was ₹65 lakh. This year, the mean salary of students came to around ₹30 LPA, while last year the highest average and median CTC was ₹32.23 lakh per annum and ₹30 lakh per annum respectively.

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were ABG, Accenture, Adani Group, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, McKinsey, Microsoft, Ola, PwC, Samagra, Shell, VISA, Target, TAS.

In the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sectors, some of the top firms were AbInBev, Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, Dabur, Delhivery, Essar Group, HUL, Proctor & Gamble and others.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector saw participation of companies such as Avendus Capital, ADM Capital, Arpwood Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Securities, IIFL, JM Financial, Kaabil Finance, NIIF and O3 Capital for their private equity, front end investment banking and global markets roles.

The major roles were in investment research, corporate/wholesale/ retail banking, market research, trading and operations.