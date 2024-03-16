IIML Convocation: Tales of those who dreamt, took challenges and struck gold!

Two fruitful years on the campus of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) proved to be a game changer for all graduating students who believe that only sky’s the limit. (FIle photo)

A better academic environment at the B-School has only transformed their lives for the better. A look into the success stories of a few of them on the eve of 38th convocation of the Institute:

‘Happy to build a house for parents’

Ramya Agalditviti from Telengana recalls how as a child, she’d go to her friends’ houses, and be surprised they had their own rooms. Her family of five lived in a one room house. “But I was naive. So when my friends came over, I’d proudly show them around and I would say, that’s our kitchen, pointing to 4 tiles in one corner; and that’s our bedroom, pointing to the bed; and that’s our pooja ghar, pointing to a tiny shelf; and I’d say, this is our living room, pointing to the last six tiles where we sat,” she recalled.

But now things have changed for this graduate from IIML who recently moved to her own house with her parents and siblings.

“When I grew older, the reality of our situation hit me. I promised my parents that I will build us a home one day! The only way for me to do that was working hard in college. So, I did,” she said.

“Over 4 years, I worked as a tech consultant. I’d often talk to my family about our dream house and how we would design our rooms, what colour we’d paint the walls, and how we’d even keep parking space for a car,” she said.

“Then my life changed in the best way possible. I got into IIM Lucknow for my MBA! I bagged a summer internship at HUL. I met many seniors who led me through various phases, as well as batchmates who have been a huge support in helping me pursue my interests,” she said.

“Just two months ago, my family and I finally moved into our house, the one we built with mine and my sister’s savings! Walking into a place that was ours, where we all had our own rooms and space, was the most emotional moment of our lives. I have never seen my parents so happy! I want them to know it’s just the beginning and that I’ll work hard to give them every happiness in the world,” she said.

He is the oldest graduating student

At 51, Dhyanendra Mani Tripathi is perhaps the oldest student to graduate from IIML this year. He was enrolled in postgraduate program for working executives. He said that after 23 years of professional experience following his graduation from IIT, he found himself at a crossroads.

“Despite a successful career, I yearned for new challenges and growth opportunities. With unwavering determination, I set my sights on obtaining an MBA from a prestigious management school IIML,” said Tripathi who hails from Varanasi.

Entering the working managers’ program was daunting. Balancing the demands of family, work, and studies seemed insurmountable at times. “Yet, I refused to let obstacles deter me from my goal. Late nights, early mornings, and sacrifices became my companions on this arduous journey,” he said.

Finally, the day arrived when he was about to don cap and gown, ready to receive his MBA degree. “The rewards of my hard work and perseverance were indeed showering down upon me,” he said.

Lesson on sustainable management helpful

Anant Prakash is an entrepreneur who started Bhuyantra, a startup focused on sustainability and solving waste management issues, right after his graduation. “I joined two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PSPSM). Here, it was like playing chess. Each day was a strategic game, learning from classmates and professors to better navigate the business world,” said Prakash who is placed with a real estate company in Bengaluru where he will work on sustainable buildings.

At IIML, he learnt the power of paying close attention and becoming a focused strategist. “But it wasn’t just about business; it was also about sustainability, showing me how every move in society will matter and making me aware of various issues our nation faces,” he said.

“Now, with a broader perspective and a solid drive to make a difference, I’m ready to face any challenge with passion and purpose,” he said.