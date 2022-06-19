IIT Kanpur BTech student drowns in Ganga

A BTech (civil engineering) student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), drowned in the Ganga in Kanpur on Sunday morning, the IIT-K said in a statement. The student identified as Chanchal Kumar, 22, from Rajasthan was taken out of the river by police. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the statement said.

“Today (Sunday) morning, a group of students from the institute (IIT-K) went to Atal Ghat at the Ganga Barrage. A few students took a bath in the Ganga. Chanchal Kumar, a civil engineering BTech student, drowned in the river at around 7 am,” the statement added.

“The city police immediately dispatched a group of professional divers and took charge of the search and rescue operation. Chanchal Kumar was pulled out of the river at about 11:30 am. and taken to Hallet Hospital where he was declared dead by the hospital staff,” the institute said.

Assistant commissioner for police (ACP), Colonelganj, Tripurari Pandey said, “Two students of IIT Kanpur started drowning in the river Ganga while taking a bath. One of them was saved while the other drowned. The student who drowned has been identified as Chanchal. He is said to be a fifth semester student at the IIT. He was a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.”

The duo, according to the cop, were part of a group of 10 students from IIT who went to bathe in the Ganga in the morning. “Chanchal Kumar’s parents and relatives have been informed of the tragedy and are on their way to Kanpur. The institute mourns the untimely loss of a bright young mind and prays that God gives his family and friends the strength to bear this loss,” the spokesperson for IIT Kanpur said.

Last November, an undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had died after slipping and falling into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage.