IIT Kanpur BTech student drowns in Ganga
A BTech (civil engineering) student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), drowned in the Ganga in Kanpur on Sunday morning, the IIT-K said in a statement. The student identified as Chanchal Kumar, 22, from Rajasthan was taken out of the river by police. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the statement said.
“Today (Sunday) morning, a group of students from the institute (IIT-K) went to Atal Ghat at the Ganga Barrage. A few students took a bath in the Ganga. Chanchal Kumar, a civil engineering BTech student, drowned in the river at around 7 am,” the statement added.
“The city police immediately dispatched a group of professional divers and took charge of the search and rescue operation. Chanchal Kumar was pulled out of the river at about 11:30 am. and taken to Hallet Hospital where he was declared dead by the hospital staff,” the institute said.
Assistant commissioner for police (ACP), Colonelganj, Tripurari Pandey said, “Two students of IIT Kanpur started drowning in the river Ganga while taking a bath. One of them was saved while the other drowned. The student who drowned has been identified as Chanchal. He is said to be a fifth semester student at the IIT. He was a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.”
The duo, according to the cop, were part of a group of 10 students from IIT who went to bathe in the Ganga in the morning. “Chanchal Kumar’s parents and relatives have been informed of the tragedy and are on their way to Kanpur. The institute mourns the untimely loss of a bright young mind and prays that God gives his family and friends the strength to bear this loss,” the spokesperson for IIT Kanpur said.
Last November, an undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had died after slipping and falling into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics