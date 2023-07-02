IIT Kanpur’s SIIC introduces Hindi publication division to empower startups

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on Sunday launched its Hindi publication division, dedicated to sharing groundbreaking work in innovation. The Hindi division aims to make SIIC IIT Kanpur’s innovative efforts accessible to a wider audience. (TT file)

The Hindi division aims to make SIIC IIT Kanpur’s innovative efforts accessible to a wider audience. The inauguration ceremony was attended by IIT Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar and deputy director Prof S Ganesh, professor-in-charge, SIIC, IIT Kanpur, Prof Ankush Sharma and others.

The creation of the Hindi publication division has a primary objective of minimising the language barrier in accessing technical information related to the startup ecosystem and innovation. Its main purpose is to offer a platform that would enable non-English speakers to readily access and comprehend technical knowledge, the institute said in a press release.

Applauding the initiative, Prof Karandikar said, “In line with this vision, the Hindi publication division at SIIC IIT Kanpur is committed to imparting technical knowledge in Hindi. The objective is to connect with individuals throughout India and motivate them to embark on entrepreneurial pursuits, thus fostering an inclusive ecosystem.”

“By eliminating barriers, encouraging collaboration, and igniting the entrepreneurial drive within everyone, the Hindi publication division aims to make substantial contributions to the nation’s growth and progress,” he added.

Prof Ankush Sharma shared his experience in spearheading the establishment of Hindi publication division. He emphasised the division’s underlying mission to foster connectivity and empowerment within grassroots communities.

“The division remains resolute in its commitment to sharing invaluable knowledge and captivating narratives that illuminate the thriving innovation and startup ecosystem at SIIC, IIT Kanpur. Recognising the untapped potential within grassroots communities, we work tirelessly to provide them with essential resources and opportunities, allowing them to thrive harmoniously in the ever-evolving realm of innovation,” he added.

The Hindi publication division of SIIC IIT Kanpur goes beyond providing a platform for accessing technical knowledge in Hindi. It actively cultivates innovation and entrepreneurial spirit within Hindi-speaking communities. By disseminating groundbreaking work in Hindi, it seeks to make a positive societal impact and broaden the reach of innovation, the press release said.

Aligned with SIIC IIT Kanpur’s mission, the division promotes growth, empowers local talent, and facilitates collaboration, thereby contributing to the advancement of innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in India. It serves as a vital catalyst in unlocking the potential within Hindi-speaking communities and driving socio-economic progress, it added.