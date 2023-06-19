IIT Kanpur to host interactive open house session for JEE Advanced qualified candidates

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IITK) will host an interactive “Open House” session for all qualified candidates of JEE Advanced 2023 on June 20 (Tuesday). The hybrid-mode session is aimed at providing an opportunity for prospective students to engage with the IIT Kanpur fraternity and gain insights into the institute’s offerings, including its curriculum, scope after graduation and all other relevant details about the institute and life on campus. The IIT Kanpur will hold the open house session on June 20. (HT file photo)

Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, said, “The ‘Open House’ at IIT Kanpur is a platform through which we offer aspiring students the opportunity to explore our institute’s dynamic academic environment. We are excited to welcome qualified candidates of JEE Advanced 2023 to engage with our deans and faculty, get their queries addressed and to help them understand how IIT Kanpur can be a perfect destination to shape their academic and professional journey.”

The session will offer students a chance to visit the campus and interact with faculty to know the institute better. The institute tour will commence by 1:30 pm from L-17, Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Kanpur. The “Open House” session is scheduled on the same day at 4pm through Zoom, according to a press release of the institute.

Prospective students can look forward to an interactive session where they can engage directly with the director of IIT Kanpur, respective deans, chairperson of students’ placement office and interact with student representatives as well.

This event will be an invaluable opportunity for candidates to gain a deeper understanding of the institute’s offerings and determine whether IIT Kanpur is the right choice for their academic pursuits. The “Open House” seeks to showcase the institute’s front foot approach in academics as well as research and innovation across sectors.

