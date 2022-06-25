IIT-BHU, NITIE-Mumbai launch online global certification course on supply chain transformation
IDAPT Hub Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai have jointly launched an online global certification course on “data-driven supply chain transformation 2022” in collaboration with an expert from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of US.
IDAPT HUB Foundation of IIT-BHU is the nodal centre and a technology innovation hub (TIH) for technology development and activities in “data analytics and predictive technologies.
The 30-hour course has 12 sessions organised each Saturday and Sunday between July 16 and August 21. Each session will be of 2.5-hour duration and held online. Upon completion, all registered participants will receive a certificate of completion. Registrations are now open for the course and more information about it can be found on the websites of NITIE and IIT (BHU), the IIT-BHU said in a press note.
The course accelerates Gati Shakti - the national master plan launched in 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developing holistic infrastructure to address multi-modal and last mile connectivity issues pertaining to supply chain and demand management. NITIE is nodal agency for the Gati Shakti scheme and IIT-BHU is an associate institute for it.
“The course is exclusively curated to provide a roadmap for the industry practitioners to understand the aspects of technology trends, digitization, analytics and automation to reinvent the supply chain. It covers key concepts from the logistics planning and supply chain management including operations strategy, value of information, supply chain segmentation and integration, resiliency and flexibility of supply chains, risk pooling and risk sharing strategies and supply chain network design and planning,” the statement further read.
The course will be instructed by Prof David Simchi-Levi, MIT.
Prof Simchi-Levi is an expert in business and supply chain analytics and director of Data Science Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US. Other experts include IIT-BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain and director NITIE prof M K Tiwari.
“The course will benefit students, academics, supply chain professionals and industry practitioners to develop a fundamental understanding of digital transformation of supply chains,” said prof Jain.
-
Presidential poll: JMM defers decision, Soren to meet Shah
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which held a meeting of its MLAs and MPs on Saturday to decide on supporting the ruling NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on July 18, deferred its decision, even as a party legislator said chief minister Hemant Soren could meet union home minister Amit Shah before the party takes a final decision the issue. Murmu has a “family connection” with the Sorens.
-
Over ₹3 cr in cash seized from drug official in Patna
More than ₹3 crore in cash, gold and silver ornaments weighing over one kilogram, five luxury vehicles and benami property documents were seized on Saturday from the office and residential premises of a drug inspector in Bihar, according to officials of the state's Vigilance Investigation Bureau, which conducted the day-long raids. A case of disproportionate assests was lodged on Friday against the drug inspector, Jitendra Kumar, who joined the service since 2011.
-
2 Bihar cops held for role in murder of convict in Deoghar court
Two policemen from Bihar, including a sub-inspector (SI), were arrested in Jharkhand on Friday in connection with the murder of a convicted prisoner on the premises of Deoghar court on June 18, police said. The arrested policemen, identified as SI Ram Awtar Ram and constable Mohammad Tabis Khan, were part of the five-member escort team of The convict, Amit Singh which had brought him to Deoghar from Beur Central Jail in Patna, where the convict had been lodged.
-
Coal company director, ad agency owner booked for cheating
Mumbai The foreign regional registration office of the Mumbai police has lodged a cheating and forgery case against a coal company director and an advertisement agency owner for allegedly misusing the name and position of honorary consul of San Marino in India, without authorisation by the European country and the Ministry of External Affairs.
-
Guidance centres to assist FYJC aspirants with online admissions
Mumbai The state education department will operate 43 'guidance centres' across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to assist class 11 aspirants from state board schools with the online admissions to first year junior college (FJYC) from June 27. The centres, officials said, will operate on a walk-in basis in select SSC schools from 10am to 2pm every day, with three officials present at every centre to address queries from parents and students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics