IIT-K alumnus gets life term in 2008 murder case

Lucknow: The special CBI court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Rahul Verma, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Lucknow, in the 2008 murder of 30-year-old Mumbai-based fashion designer Aadesh Bajpai. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 75,000 on the accused. (Pic for representation)

Bajpai was killed in 2008 and his remains were found on IIT-Kanpur campus. The case was handed over to the CBI on the instructions of the Allahabad high court in 2011.

Mumbai-based Bajpai had gone to Kanpur to meet his cousin Vivek Trivedi on August 10, 2008. After the meeting, he told his cousin that he was going to meet his friend Verma at the IIT and the cousin left him at the scheduled place where Verma was waiting.

Bajpai had gone missing from that day. After six days, his father Suryakant Bajpai filed an FIR with the Kanpur police which determined from cell phone records that he was present on the IIT campus.

After 13 days, the remains were found on the campus. The DNA profiling had established that these remains were Bajpai’s . After killing Bajpai, the accused had burnt the body with a chemical. According to the CBI probe, Verma had met Bajpai through a website meant for gays.