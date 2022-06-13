IIT-K, Assn of Infrastructure Industry to jointly launch executive excellence program
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) and the Association of Infrastructure Industry (India) have agreed to jointly launch the Executive Excellence Program (EEP), which will comprise short courses of 2-3 days duration offered at different places in the country.
The program is aimed at upskilling the practising engineers and architects in the country, equipping them with diverse tools and enabling them to deal with challenges in a better way.
Prof Sudhir Misra from civil engineering department, IIT Kanpur, will be the program director. He will lead the curation of various courses under the program, which will then be drawn up and examined by a Board comprising eminent faculties from IIT Madras, Indore, Kharagpur and Delhi and IIM Lucknow besides industry experts.
Later, the courses will go through approval by the Centre of Continuing Education, IIT Kanpur. “The arrangement is presently for one year. While the details of the courses to be offered are being worked out, the first course is likely to be offered in July, 2022,” said prof Sudhir Misra.
The courses under EEP would relate to different aspects of infrastructure management, including developments in construction and other technologies, sustainable infrastructure and infrastructure financing, quality and safety issues in the construction industry and contract management etc.
Efforts will be made to expose the participants to upcoming technological advancements in infrastructure creation and management as well. The initiative will also focus on familiarising engineers from government departments with developments in these areas.
Whereas the content of some courses will be initially determined by the EEP, the content will be modified according to the feedback from the participants. Suggestions will also be invited from professionals to better understand the areas in which courses are needed and the content will be worked out in consultation with experts in the industry. Industry leaders will also be part of the courses and deliver special lectures on topical issues.
