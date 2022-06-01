IIT-K launches e-Masters course in communication systems
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), has developed an e-Masters degree in communication systems.
The curriculum is an amalgamation of theory and application and focuses on signal processing and communication systems, to ensure professionals are industry ready for application-oriented work.
“It allows professionals to learn to develop systems and processes for all 5G-enabled technologies,” IIT-K officials said.
“The degree is inclusive of IIT-K campus visit, mentorship, career support, access to the placement cell, and incubation support,” they added.
“Professionals signing up for the degree now will become the key drivers of the 5G revolution force in India. The degree will help them gain the 360-degree expertise required to shape and build the communication future of the country,” officials said.
According to a press release issued by IIT-K, ‘the last application window for the degree is open till June 3, 2022. Interested candidates can visit https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/ to know more about the programme and apply.’
According to the release, the programme designed and developed by the department of electrical engineering at IIT-K, the degree aims at skilling professionals in designing modern communication systems based on 5G, 6G, and edge computing platforms.
The executive-friendly format provides a lot of flexibility for professionals to complete the degree in 1 to 3 years, it was stated in the IIT-K release.
“Nearly 22 million skilled workers are going to be required by 2025 and the communication technology is expected to contribute $450 billion to the country’s economy in the coming 15 years. There will be a growing demand for a highly-skilled workforce for 5G and allied technologies to serve the communication ecosystem,” stated the IIT-K release.
IIT Kanpur was assigned to develop the Baseband Unit (BBU) of the 5G NR base station, as part of the test bed.
