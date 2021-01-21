IND USA
Prof Bandyopadhyay spearheaded the task force that delivered world-class ventilators in 90 days when India's health infrastructure was under strain due to Covid-19(Courtesy- Twitter)
IIT-Kanpur professor nominated to National Start-up Advisory Council

  • Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has nominated Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur, to the National Start-up Advisory Council.

The National Start-up Advisory Council has been set up to advice the government on nurturing entrepreneurship across the country and boost employment opportunities by giving a well-deserved push to the sector.

Prof Bandyopadhyay said, "I am humbled to be a part of this august body. I shall devote my sincere efforts to help realize the council's objectives while upholding the value, culture, and pioneering spirit of technology-driven innovation at the helm of solving civic challenges. I passionately look forward to working with the entire team on fostering in a new era of promoting innovation and transformation in entrepreneurship."

Prof Bandyopadhyay is one among the 28 non-official members nominated to the council. They have been nominated to account for the multidisciplinary representation of the ecosystem's stakeholders, including start-up founders, people responsible for investments and industry associations and incubators.

The nominated members will promote multi-sectoral innovations across industries and academia to bring purpose-driven ideation under the purview of the public and private stakeholders. The council, through the collective insight of all the members, will target challenges from promoting ease of accessing capital to navigating regulatory compliances for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.

He spearheaded the task force that delivered world-class ventilators in 90 days when the country's health systems were under pressure from the challenges posed by Covid -19. He was also instrumental in facilitating the production of N-95 grade SWASA masks from the premises of SIIC.

