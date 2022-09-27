Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Illegal sand mining in U.P.’s Agra: One held after encounter; three sand-laden tractors seized

Illegal sand mining in U.P.’s Agra: One held after encounter; three sand-laden tractors seized

Published on Sep 27, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The injured sand mafia, identified as Aakash Gujjar, was taken to hospital and was undergoing treatment, said the SSP

The arrest was part of ongoing campaign of Agra police against sand mafia after a video went viral of 13 sand laden tractor trollies crashed through the Saiyyan toll plaza earlier this month. (HT photo)
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

In the ongoing crackdown on illegal sand mining on U.P.-Madhya Pradesh border, Iradat Nagar police of Agra district arrested one man involved in the illegal activity after a brief encounter in which the sand mafia suffered bullet injuries on Tuesday morning. The police team also seized three tractors laden with illegally mined sand.

“The police team was on vigil in the rural area within Iradat Nagar police station when the 8 to 10 members of sand mafia were found moving in three tractors laden with mined sand on road connecting Surajpur with Kurra Chitarpura area,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary in a statement released by the media cell of the district police.

“They were asked to stop by the police team but they rather fired on the police. Police constable Yogesh Kumar fired back and driver of one of the tractors was injured in leg and in upper part of body. Others fled the area leaving the sand laden tractor trolley. The injured sand mafia, identified as Aakash Gujjar, was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment while his family members have been informed,” the SSP added.

“This is part of ongoing campaign of Agra police against sand mafia after a video went viral of 13 sand laden tractor trollies crashed through the Saiyyan toll plaza earlier this month,” he said.

“Since then, 106 cases have been registered at different police stations in border areas of Agra district and 80 dumpers laden with sand have been seized till date. Also, 41 people involved in illegal sand mining have been arrested,” the SSP added.

Talking about the modus operandi of these sand mafia, the SSP said they adopted an aggressive posture on being asked to stop and even tried to scare police teams by attempting to crush them under speeding tractors as they moved in a concealed manner through secret passages in odd hours while carrying illegally mined sand from rivers, including the Yamuna and the Chambal, in Agra.

During the September 5 incident, the employees at Saiyyan toll plaza were caught off guard after the first tractor broke the barrier and a dozen tractors followed with head lights on and in speed. The toll staff tried in vain to stop these tractors with sticks in hand as seen in viral video. Agra police had coordinated with Madhya Pradesh police and 51 trucks were seized and cases of damage to public property were filed.

    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

