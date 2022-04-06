Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Illegal shops in Ghanta Ghar Park likely to be bulldozed
Illegal shops in Ghanta Ghar Park likely to be bulldozed

Municipal commissioner had sought a report from officials over the construction activity in the historic park. He visited the site, where he found around 20 shops being constructed by land mafia
An illegal construction being demolished by the Lucknow Development Authority on Campbell road in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW As many as 20 Illegal shops coming up in Aminabad’s Ghanta Ghar Park are likely to bear the brunt of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s bulldozers.

“The decision to demolish these structures would be taken on Thursday (April 7) after the hearing of the case in the LDA. We are ready with our bulldozers to raze illegal structures in the park,” said an authority of the LMC.

After the complaint by former corporator Vinod Singhal and sitting corporator Sunita Singhal, municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi had sought a detailed report from officials over the construction activity in the historic park. He had visited the site, where he found around 20 shops being constructed by land mafia.

However, the LMC and the LDA, in principle, agreed to act against the illegal construction with an aim to restore the original shape of the park.

LDA engineer in-charge Rajiv Kumar said, “The hearing is scheduled on Thursday and we are ready to take action against the illegal construction.”

“According to the Supreme Court ruling, any sort of construction in a park is not allowed. Parks are the lifeline of the area, and you can think about the importance of parks in an area like Aminabad,” said municipal commissioner.

