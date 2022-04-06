Illegal shops in Ghanta Ghar Park likely to be bulldozed
LUCKNOW As many as 20 Illegal shops coming up in Aminabad’s Ghanta Ghar Park are likely to bear the brunt of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s bulldozers.
“The decision to demolish these structures would be taken on Thursday (April 7) after the hearing of the case in the LDA. We are ready with our bulldozers to raze illegal structures in the park,” said an authority of the LMC.
After the complaint by former corporator Vinod Singhal and sitting corporator Sunita Singhal, municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi had sought a detailed report from officials over the construction activity in the historic park. He had visited the site, where he found around 20 shops being constructed by land mafia.
However, the LMC and the LDA, in principle, agreed to act against the illegal construction with an aim to restore the original shape of the park.
LDA engineer in-charge Rajiv Kumar said, “The hearing is scheduled on Thursday and we are ready to take action against the illegal construction.”
“According to the Supreme Court ruling, any sort of construction in a park is not allowed. Parks are the lifeline of the area, and you can think about the importance of parks in an area like Aminabad,” said municipal commissioner.
-
Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government's pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party's 42nd foundation day. He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion. The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man.
-
Congress to stage march against price rise in Lucknow
The Congress will organise a protest march against price rise from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said there was a sharp increase in prices of essential items after the assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab). Price rise is the biggest challenge for the sustenance of each individual in the country, he said at a press conference here.
-
MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray's warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here. After city unit president Vasant More announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
-
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
-
5 including 3 women killed by elephant herds in 2 days in MP's Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics