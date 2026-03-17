Illegal soil mining: Panel formed to probe ‘cratered fields’ in BKT villages; report soon

LUCKNOW The district administration on Monday formed a committee to probe the alleged illegal soil mining in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT). This will determine whether the soil was removed from government land, land acquired by authorities, or privately owned farmland. Agriculture land where soil has been extracted in Bhorumau village in BKT, Lucknow. (HT Photo)

The action follows a report by Hindustan Times that highlighted large-scale excavation in three villages under the Lucknow Development Authority’s proposed Naimish Nagar township. Sub-divisional magistrate of BKT, Sahil Kumar, said officials will conduct a detailed investigation at locations where soil extraction occurred.

An HT ground report published March 16 exposed illegal soil mining in Bhorumau, Palhri and Farrukhabad, where several agricultural plots were found dug up, leaving deep craters in the land. On Monday, teams sent by the SDM visited the locations and surveyed the extraction, said Kumar. The SDM confirmed that the farmers receiving compensation from the LDA are selling their soil to the mafia; officials who inspected the area witnessed this.

Kumar said a report is being finalised, which will take two days. He also said the issue is genuine and the activity occurred recently. Strict action would be taken against farmers involved in illegal soil extraction.

During a ground visit on March 9 evening, HT team travelled from Vibhuti Khand via the Outer Ring Road to Bhorumau village in the BKT area. Around 5:30 pm, after taking a left turn from the ring road and travelling nearly 6 km inside the village area, several agricultural fields were found excavated.

Large portions of land had been dug up and left with deep pits, indicating large-scale soil extraction.

Residents alleged that soil from agricultural fields is being sold to local mafia groups, who allegedly carry out excavation mostly during late night and early morning hours. Local residents and village

representatives said disputes over compensation for land acquisition have pushed some farmers to sell soil from their fields to middlemen.

Following the report, SDM Sahil Kumar asked HT team to share the exact locations and photographs of the sites where excavation had taken place. After receiving details, the administration decided

to send a team to verify the allegations on the ground.

The SDM said the administration regularly conducts drives to check illegal transportation of soil and mining-related violations in the area.

“Checking drives usually take place during late night hours when such activities are reported. Earlier also, an FIR had been registered in a similar case and vehicles involved in illegal transportation were seized,” he said. Once the inquiry is completed, action will be taken against those found involved, said officials.