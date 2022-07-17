Illegal telephone exchange unearthed in Lucknow, two arrested
LUCKNOW: The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and department of telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday unearthed an illegal Internet calling racket after arrest of two people from a house in Lucknow’s Janakipuram colony under Vikas Nagar police station.
Police officials said the two accused were involved in issuing threat to different VVIPs through VoIP calls and causing national threat by operating illegal telephone exchange by converting international calls into local calls. The officials said the ATS sleuths seized equipment, including three VOIP multi-SIM gateways, 183 pre-activated SIM cards, three modem routers, a tablet, Internet port, a data connector power station cable and other peripheral devices used for operating the illegal telephone exchange.
In a press note shared by UP ATS, the officials stated the two accused were identified as Mohdamed Zabir, 32, and Abdul Shahnawaz, 30, both residents of Madeyganj, Lucknow. They said the two accused revealed during interrogation that they learnt this calling trick from some friends in Mumbai and had been operating this illegal exchange for the past few months.
A senior ATS official said the two accused used to divert international calls to SIM boxes and then to local mobile numbers to pose as if the calls were originating from a local number. “Through this method, the racketeers managed to call without using national gateway and subsequently without coming under the radar of national intelligence agencies. Such illegal telephone exchanges are being used by terror operatives, hawala (international illegal money transaction) network and other criminal groups,” he said.
The official said the duo used to collect money from other callers for routing their calls through the illegal exchange. “They later transferred the collected money to different accounts through Internet banking and e-wallet,” he added.
He said other national investigation agencies had been informed about the arrest and information extracted. He said the ATS was trying to get the police custody remand of the accused to further interrogate them about their suspected involvement in facilitating terror and criminal groups in making calls to different places in the country.
The modus-operandi
The calls generating from other countries are received on SIM boxes and these calls are converted into local calls with the help of modem routers before transferring them to local mobile numbers at different places in the country. Through this trick, the receivers’ mobiles display local numbers since the calls are routed through illegal telephone exchanges.
The racketeers also managed to skip the national gateway through which generally calls originating from other countries are routed to different locations in the country and subsequently do not get tracked in case of any crime or terror activities.
-
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to start dharam prachar in Punjab
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has announced to open an office in Amritsar and launch dharam parchar (religious propagation) activities in Punjab, a move that comes close on the heels of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee intensifying its activities in the National Capital.
-
Mangaluru cops deny permission to CFI rally, allow conference
Mangaluru police on Saturday denied permission to the Campus Front of India to take out a rally from Jyothi to Town Hall in the city but allowed the organisers to conduct a girls' conference instead, commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. In the presence of Mangaluru Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, they were convinced to take buses to the town hall instead.
-
ED seeks Pravin Raut’s custody in PACL money laundering case
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has sought permission of the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in the city to question an accused in Patra Chawl redevelopment scam, Pravin Raut, in connection with the PACL money laundering case registered in Delhi. The agency on Saturday approached the special court for permission to take Raut to Delhi. PACL also transferred ₹110.95 crore in Systematix Venture Capital Trust through its 25 front companies.
-
PM lauds ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme coverage in Bundelkhand
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government for providing access to clean drinking water in many parts of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions through tap water in each household ('Har Ghar Jal') scheme, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. While inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun, Modi said this Jal Jeevan Mission had played an important role in accelerating the pace of development in the state.
-
Three-year-old falls into pit, dies in Koregaon Khurd village
A three-year-old girl from Koregaon Khurd village of Pune district fell into a toilet pit and died on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gatha Nitin Kaduskar (3). The girl was playing at the backyard of her house, near a pit construction site, with other children. Villagers rescued the girl from the pit and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead before admission.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics