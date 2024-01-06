IMD asks Lucknow to prepare for bleak, dreary weather in days to come

For the third consecutive day, on Saturday, fog gripped Lucknow and the sun failed to make an appearance. For representation only (HT File Photo)

If the Met office is to be believed, the state capital, already grappling with cold weather, will continue to experience similar weather in the days to come.

The forecast for Lucknow is moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 18 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Not just Lucknow, but several parts of Uttar Pradesh woke up to dense fog accompanied by cold conditions.

The Met department has issued warning of dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places over West UP and dense fog very likely at isolated places East UP. A cold day is very likely at isolated places over West UP.

“The IMD has also cautioned about the possibility of thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh.

Expect another spell of rain between January 8 and 9,” said Mohd Danish, met in-charge in Lucknow.

The maximum temperature recorded was markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places over West UP and at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh, the IMD said in an official statement

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest maximum and minimum temperatures at 12.9 and 5.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at Najibabad was 6.8, Agra 7.3, Meerut 7.6 degrees Celsius.