IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh between July 20 and 23. Presently the state’s rain deficit is pegged at 67%, with the Kaushambi district deficit at 98%.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas from Wednesday morning. The IMD uses four-colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Heavy rains are also likely to lash Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

The IMD further said fairly widespread to moderate rain/ thundershowers were likely in isolated places on July 21, and heavy rainfall was also predicted at isolated places from July 22 to 23 in the state.

IMD asked the people to be prepared as rainfall might cause waterlogging in urban areas and flooding in low-lying areas. IMD also predicted mudslides, disruption of traffic and power cuts due to continuous rain.

IMD further predicted that the weather in the state capital was likely to be cloudy with few spells of rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city was 38.6 and 29.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.