IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh between July 20 and 23. Presently the state’s rain deficit is pegged at 67%, with the Kaushambi district deficit at 98%.
An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas from Wednesday morning. The IMD uses four-colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Heavy rains are also likely to lash Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.
The IMD further said fairly widespread to moderate rain/ thundershowers were likely in isolated places on July 21, and heavy rainfall was also predicted at isolated places from July 22 to 23 in the state.
IMD asked the people to be prepared as rainfall might cause waterlogging in urban areas and flooding in low-lying areas. IMD also predicted mudslides, disruption of traffic and power cuts due to continuous rain.
IMD further predicted that the weather in the state capital was likely to be cloudy with few spells of rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city was 38.6 and 29.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Worker sacked for carrying photos of PM, CM in garbage cart reinstated
AGRA A sanitation worker, who was sacked after a purported video of the worker, Bobby carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart went viral, was on Tuesday reinstated as contractual staff of the Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam. Many had questioned the action against Bobby and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of the sanitation worker.
Ayodhya saint stopped from entering LuLu Mall
Controversial saint from Ayodhya Paramhans Das was taken into preventive custody by police when Paramhans Das reached LuLu Mall on Tuesday to perform puja and 'purify' the area where people had allegedly offered namaz on July 12. “As I am wearing saffron clothes, cops didn't allow me to enter the mall,” Paramhans Das later alleged. Das, however, refused to do so. In Ayodhya too, Das has always been in news for one reason or another.
Dadri Land acquisition: HC asks state government to take action against erring officers
The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to take action against the erring officials allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹100 crore of government money in the name of land acquisition compensation regarding land in Dadri tehsil of Greater Noida. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani passed the order in a petition filed by Sach Sewa Samiti.
UPPCL junior engineers to launch statewide agitation from August 2
The Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Association has announced launch of a peaceful statewide agitation (Satyagraha) from August 2 to 8 against UP Power Corporation Ltd's (UPPCL) alleged arbitrariness in punishing and transferring engineers. The agitation, according to junior engineers' leader Satnam Singh, will range from organising protest meetings, holding press conferences, going on mass leave, taking out torch processions, holding demonstration at the Shakti Bhawan and other respective offices of importance.
Pigs died of African swine fever, no threat to humans, say doctors
African swine fever has been detected as the reason behind the death of over 100 pigs in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. Confirming this, animal husbandry department chief veterinary officer Dr Devesh Sharma said the post-mortem and viscera test reports have revealed the cause of death, and ASF was not transferable from animals to humans. Sharma added that ASF affects both domestic and feral swine of all ages.
