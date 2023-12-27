Implement green hydrogen policy: CM Yogi to officials

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to implement the green hydrogen policy-2023 to encourage clean and green energy production sources in the state in view of global warming and climate change. Yogi also asked officials to encourage the firms working in the green hydrogen sector by giving them maximum incentives. (Pic for representation)

While reviewing the draft policy at a meeting here, he said that before finalizing the policy, stakeholders working in this sector should also be consulted, so that investors and users could get maximum benefits from it.

“Green hydrogen, being clean energy, helps achieve the target of net zero and must be encouraged,” he said with emphasis.

“Companies setting up units should be provided benefits like availability of land, exemption from stamp duty and electricity duty, capital and interest subsidy and attractive incentives etc,” he said.

He directed officials to study the related policies of various states before finalizing the Uttar Pradesh policy.

The department of renewable energy is believed to be ready with the draft policy that is expected to be put before the Cabinet very soon for its nod. The policy seeks production of green hydrogen for use in various sectors, including production of ammonia.