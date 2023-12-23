Implement PM Kusum scheme in mission mode, Yogi tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to implement the PM Kusum scheme in mission mode, ensuring that more farmers benefit from it. The CM stressed the need to encourage farmers to use solar fencing to save agricultural crops from stray animals and wildlife. (File Photo)

Chairing a meeting here, he said around 51,000 farmers had already been provided grants for solar pumps under the scheme from financial year 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“This not only reduces the cost for farmers, but also contributes to a reduction in carbon emissions amidst climate change concerns,” he pointed out emphasising the need to actively involve more farmers in this scheme.

The CM said the target is to connect 30,000 farmers with solar pump facilities in financial year 2023-24, followed by 44,250 farmers in 2024-25.

“Considering the popularity of this scheme, the state government is contemplating increasing its allocation to ensure more farmers benefit from the PM Kusum scheme,” he added.

While reviewing the National Agriculture Development Scheme, the chief minister emphasised the involvement of Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) in establishing and operating warehouses at both the gram panchayat and block levels. He also proposed establishing testing labs for organic products in polyhouses and packhouses.

The CM stressed the need to encourage farmers to use solar fencing to save agricultural crops from stray animals and wildlife.