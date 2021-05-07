In 1st meeting with medical experts’ panel, Yogi asks them to analyse Covid situation, challenges

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the newly formed Covid medical experts’ advisory committee to make a strategy for fighting the pandemic by analysing the current situation and future challenges.

He said this at his first virtual meeting with the panel of 14 experts headed by Dr RK Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

“The panel must meet every day to discuss Covid-19 and send its reports to the state health department, the state medical education department and the CM’s office. The panel should also update the government medical institutions, hospitals and other such institutions in the state regarding Covid treatment,” he said

The role of medical experts and doctors was praiseworthy in putting up an effective fight against the virus in the second wave, he said.

“This is not the time for negative talk. Instead, diversion of energies should be towards joining hands in the fight and also boosting the morale of doctors, health workers, paramedics, sanitation workers, and all frontline workers. Such an approach will be a big support and psychological strength to the society,” he said.

He also asked the expert panel to devise ways for publicity campaigns to make people aware of the safety against the disease.

Dr Dhiman said medical experts should give information on the mass media about Covid safety and treatment.

“Protection is more important than treatment so far as Covid is concerned. Covid appropriate behaviour, use of masks, gloves, sanitisers, social distancing, and vaccination would help a great deal in overcoming the fight against the virus,” he said.

He made a presentation before the team regarding Covid and told the chief minister that the panel will follow the mandate given to it.