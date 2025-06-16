Search Search
In a first, UP begins direct maize procurement at MSP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 16, 2025 07:19 PM IST

The payment will be directly credited to the farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the public financial management system (PFMS). Only those farmers who register through the official portal (http://fcs.up.gov.in) or the UP KISAN MITRA mobile app using their mobile number will be eligible.

In a first for the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched direct maize procurement from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) during the Rabi season. The procurement drive began on June 15 and will continue till July 31, with purchases taking place between 9 am and 6 pm, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

A toll-free helpline 18001800150 has been set up for assistance. Farmers can also avail of nominee facilities and support at the district and block levels. (Sourced)
“Under the 2024–25 marketing year, registered farmers will receive 2,225 per quintal for their maize produce. The initiative covers 22 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Hathras, Kasganj, Auraiya, Sambhal, and Rampur,” the spokesperson added.

A toll-free helpline 18001800150 has been set up for assistance. Farmers can also avail of nominee facilities and support at the district and block levels.

Districts covered

Badaun, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Hathras, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Ballia, Gonda, Sambhal, Rampur, Ayodhya, and Mirzapur.

