In last 9 years, over 13 cr Indians rose above poverty line: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that according to global agencies, more than 13 crore people have come above the poverty line during the nine-and-a-half years of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Interacting with the beneficiaries of welfare schemes during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Tuesday, the CM cautioned people against those who are trying to divide the society by engaging in caste politics and asked them to work unitedly towards empowerment of the nation.

“Those who robbed the poor of their rights in the past are indulging in caste politics today,” he said. “Today the schemes are not only being launched for the poor, but its implementation is also ensured. The benefits of government schemes are reaching the villages, the poor and the youth without any discrimination. The objective of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to bring happiness on the face of every person,” Yogi said.

On the occasion, the CM interacted with the beneficiaries from Meerut, Basti, Chandauli, Mahoba and Barabanki districts. He connected online with the beneficiaries of the schemes during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised at 800 places in all 75 districts of the state.

“The 642 Modi guarantee vans are running in the state under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. So far, Modi guarantee vans have reached 36,983 gram panchayats out of 57,709 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh. Also, 1,027 programmes have been organised in 762 municipal bodies. Till now, the yatra has connected with approximately three crore people within the state,” Yogi added.

“The people are joining the Modi guarantee van in strength in both rural and urban areas. Camps are being set up for registration of those deprived of its benefits despite eligibility,” the CM said.

Talking about PM Modi’s five pledges of a developed India, free from the slave mentality, taking pride in heritage, staying united with solidarity and performing civic duty, the CM said, “When 140 crore people will move forward with one voice and leadership, no power in the world will be able to stop India from becoming developed in the true sense.”

“Due to the hard work of the double engine government, 55 lakh poor people in the state have got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, three crore people have got toilets and 1.75 lakh poor people have got free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme whereas free electricity connections have been provided to 1.54 crore families, electricity has reached 1.21 lakh villages, 10 crore people are covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme and 15 crore people are getting free ration,” he added.

The CM further said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country has progressed in every field in the last nine-and-a-half years. India’s reputation has increased on the global stage, state-of-the-art infrastructure has been developed within the country. Kisan Samman Nidhi has changed the life of farmers.”

He appealed to the public representatives and citizens to propagate the guarantee vans as much as possible so that every eligible person can get the benefits of the government schemes. “By 2047, we will be able to see Prime Minister Modi’s resolution coming true when there is a change in the life of every person in the country,” he said.