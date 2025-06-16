In Lucknow, emotions enrich tales of success, hard work for new UP Police recruits

The mood was joyous and the atmosphere festive for the newly recruited police personnel at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow’s Vrindavan Yojana on Sunday. Newly recruited constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police at a ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Tears of happiness, smiles of satisfaction and acknowledgement of gratitude punctuated the tales of hard work and perseverance of the diligent young men and women who realised their dreams of a better life on the path of duty, albeit with a khaki tinge and opened a new chapter of hope and transformation.

From Awadhesh Prasad of Shravasti to Sukhdev Verma of Mahoba and Akhilesh Yadav of Amethi, thousands of young people came forward to receive their appointment letters — most of them the first in their families to join government service. This milestone event was not just about employment, it marked a societal shift towards empowerment, education, and dignity.

Ashish Gautam, a Dalit youth from Deoria whose parents are daily wage labourers, said, “I worked hard, and today, I’ve become a constable in UP Police. There’s no room for discrimination now — only talent matters.”

Rajkumar Yadav from Harirampur village in Deoria turned emotional as he recalled his late father, Ram Adhar Yadav.

“If my father were alive today, he would have been proud. People used to say one has to sell land to get a government job — but today, I’ve received this opportunity without spending a single rupee,” he said.

“No one in our family has ever had a government job. From form submission to selection, not a single rupee was spent. The process was completely transparent,” said Roshni from Hardaspur village in Firozabad district. Her father, Amir Singh, is a farmer, and her mother, Meera Devi, is a homemaker. Roshni has two brothers.

Preeti Yadav from Marka village in Banda district said, “It was like a festival at home when I shared the news.”

She, too, is the first government job-holder in her family. Her father, Dinesh Yadav, works in the private sector, and her mother, Rajpati, is a homemaker.

“Earlier people used to say government jobs were impossible without money, but this myth has been shattered today,” she said, expressing gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for a corruption-free opportunity.

The recruitment process began in December 2023 and concluded successfully despite numerous challenges like paper leaks.

The recruitment process was completed under Rajeev Krishna as the director of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) after the removal of Renuka Mishra following the question paper leak of the written exam held on February 17 and 18, 2024. The state government cancelled the written examination on February 24. The written examination was then successfully conducted in August 2024 under heightened security.

The recruitment process was conducted using high-tech systems, including biometric verification and CCTV surveillance, to ensure complete transparency.