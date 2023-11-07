In Madhya Pradesh, U.P. CM Yogi slams Cong for questioning existence of Lord Ram, Krishna

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for questioning the existence of “Lord Ram and Lord Krishna” and for glorifying Mughal emperor Akbar over brave Rajput king Maharana Pratap who is remembered for his valour. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Nov 7. (Sourced)

Campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Yogi said the forthcoming polls were in effect one in which “Ram believers” were taking on “Ram opposers” as he also took a veiled swipe at former PM Manmohan Singh who, in 2006, was quoted as saying that “minorities have the first right to country’s resources.”

Back in 2006, Singh’s statement made at the National Development Council meeting in which chief ministers of all states were also present, had instantly elicited BJP’s criticism but on Tuesday it was Yogi who deftly reminded the audience of the statement.

“The Congress used to say that only Muslims had a rightful claim to the country’s resources. So where would the Hindus go then,” he asked as he said that the generations to follow won’t touch the Congress with a bargepole as they come to know about it.

Addressing a series of public meetings in MP, Yogi, the BJP’s star campaigner, talked about the emergence of “Naya Bharat (new India)” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “From Kashi to Kedar, from Mahakaal to Baba Somnath and to Ayodhya, which after 500 years of struggle is now getting ready for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, the country is changing. But I want to ask you if Ayodhya would have been shining today had Congress continued to be in power? That is why I say this election is a contest between Ram ‘Bhakts’ (believers) and Ram ‘Virodhis’ (opposers).”

“The Congress never wanted Ram temple and favoured status quo. But Ram ‘Bhakts’ decided to dismantle the disputed structure that reminded us of slavery. That is why January 22, when Ram temple will be inaugurated by the PM, would be a great day for the country. Diwali is the time to shed all evils. On November 11, on Diwali eve, when we celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya, let us collectively take a pledge to rid all the country of all things evil and usher in a BJP government,” he said.

“Congress insulted our past. As per the history of the Congress times, we were taught that Akbar was great thereby implying that Maharana Pratap wasn’t great. But BJP believes that Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji were great. We believe in the great traditions of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, of Maharana Pratap and Shivaji and Raja Bhoj,” Yogi added.

Continuing the attack, he said, “Congress (leaders) claimed that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were mythical. That means for the Congress, India’s history started with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and that (history) thus became their gospel,” the U.P. chief minister said.

Yogi halts speech to help a person in medical emergency

When Yogi Adityanath was addressing one of his many public meetings in Sonkatch, there was a health emergency near the stage, prompting him to halt his speech to rush aid to the needy. He directed the officials and cadre to assist in providing aid to the needy by rushing him in an ambulance to the nearest health centre. He also directed a local MP, who was present on the stage, to help the needy.

