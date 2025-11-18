In ‘new UP’, criminals seen limping in jail hours after committing crime: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the “new Uttar Pradesh shaped after 2017 does not accept crime in any form”, and if any incident of loot or snatching takes place, then in a few hours, the criminal is seen limping in jail. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the upgraded building of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. ((@myogiadityanath/ANI Photo))

He said the era when victims suffered helplessly and criminals roamed freely “is now over.”

“This is the new Uttar Pradesh that does not accept crime. Criminals are made to realise that if they commit any crime, they will have to pay for it,” Adityanath said addressing a gathering after inaugurating the upgraded A-Class Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Gorakhpur.

The facility, previously classified as B-Class, has now been transformed into a high-tech, six-storey lab built at a cost of ₹72.78 crore. After cutting the ribbon, the CM conducted an inspection of the lab.

He congratulated the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh for receiving a significant boost in scientific crime investigation. Defending his government’s zero-tolerance policy, he said evidence collection and scientific certification have been strengthened to such an extent that criminals “can no longer escape.”

“Today, scientific evidence, modern forensic labs and swift, transparent investigation ensure timely justice to victims,” he emphasised.

The chief minister highlighted that UP had only four forensic labs before 2017. After coming to power, his government decided to establish a forensic lab in every commissionerate. As a result, the number of labs has now increased to 12, with six more currently under construction. “Very soon, every commissionerate will have its own forensic lab,” he added.

He said the government has provided two mobile forensic vans in every district. These vehicles collect vital evidence within hours, ensuring that investigations begin immediately and victims receive justice without delay.

Adityanath pointed out that earlier, even when evidence was available, the lack of proper forensic facilities often allowed criminals to avoid punishment. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita 2023, forensic investigation has been made mandatory for offences with punishments exceeding seven years. “UP had already begun preparing for this shift by establishing forensic labs well before the new laws were implemented,” he said.

He added that the expansion of forensic infrastructure will create new employment opportunities for youth. The government has also set up the UP State Institute of Forensic Science in Lucknow, offering certificate, diploma and degree courses for lab technicians, evidence-matching specialists and forensic experts.

‘Game Changer for Modern Policing’

Calling the upgraded Gorakhpur RFSL a major asset for modern policing, the CM said it will function as a comprehensive centre for ballistics, narcotics, serology, cyber forensics, DNA profiling and document examination.

“This lab will be a game changer. It will enhance the speed, transparency, and credibility of investigations,” he said. He also stressed the government’s aim to elevate cyber forensic capabilities to global standards to effectively tackle emerging high-tech crimes.

Highlighting his government’s commitment to the rule of law, the CM said: “In eight years, we have recruited 2,19,000 police personnel, more than the total police force of many Indian states.” He added that police training capacity has increased more than tenfold since 2017, rising from 6,000 trainees to current levels.

He said the demand for a commissionerate system had been pending for 50 years. His government implemented it in 2020, and now seven districts have the commissionerate system.

Adityanath also said that since coming to power (in 2017), the BJP government in UP has taken the number of municipal corporations to 17, and made Noida and Greater Noida safe cities by linking them with the Integrated Command and Control Centre, besides installing more than 13 lakh CCTV cameras across the state.

The CM alleged that previous governments attempted to dismantle PAC battalions, but his government reversed this approach and established three new women’s PAC battalions.