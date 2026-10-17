Freedom from your laptop sounds wonderful until work gets serious. Can Samsung Galaxy Tab and Apple iPad keep up?

Choosing between Samsung tablets and Apple iPads? Your work habits and priorities could make all the difference. (Shubh Bhushan - HT) By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less There is a certain freedom in leaving your laptop behind and slipping a slim tablet into your bag. For students and professionals constantly on the move, it means carrying less while still having the tools to get work done. As tablets become more capable of handling documents, video calls and everyday multitasking, replacing a laptop no longer seems far-fetched.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 bringing tablet discounts, this could also be a chance to explore devices that suit your work needs without stretching your budget. However, convenience alone doesn't guarantee a seamless work experience. When deadlines pile up, keyboard support, app compatibility, software and multitasking can make all the difference. Read on to compare Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets and see which comes closest to replacing your laptop in 2026.

Design and build quality A tablet that replaces your laptop needs to feel comfortable on a commute and practical enough for hours of work. The flagship match-up pits two premium designs with different priorities against each other. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a substantially larger display, giving users more room to arrange apps side by side or work on a video timeline. The iPad Pro M5, meanwhile, has a more compact footprint, which may make it easier to hold and carry around. Both are exceptionally slim, though Samsung's larger tablet can feel more cumbersome without a stand or keyboard case.

Accessories also shape how these tablets fit into a work routine. Samsung includes its S Pen, while Apple sells the Pencil separately. The iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard offers a trackpad, which may help users who regularly switch between typing, selecting text and navigating apps. Samsung's keyboard accessories and DeX mode take a different approach, offering a desktop-like interface that can help when working across multiple windows. The Ultra's microSD card slot also offers a convenient way to expand storage on supported configurations.

The standard Galaxy Tab S11 and iPad Air M4 are closer in size, so portability matters less. Both have aluminium construction and flat-sided designs, while Samsung offers water resistance and includes an S Pen. The iPad Air remains a straightforward option for Apple users, though buyers should factor in the extra cost of a keyboard and stylus if they plan to use it as a laptop replacement.

Performance and software In terms of processing power, the flagship iPad Pro M5 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can handle demanding productivity tasks, from editing large documents to working in creative apps. The iPad Pro's M-series chip gives it an advantage in several demanding workloads, while Samsung's flagship hardware is well suited to multitasking, entertainment and everyday productivity. Neither device should be viewed as merely a large-screen companion to a smartphone. The more important question is how effectively its software supports the work you need to do.

Samsung DeX is a notable part of the Galaxy Tab experience. It offers a desktop-like interface and helps you arrange multiple windows or connect the tablet to an external display. Apple's iPadOS has its own multitasking features and external-display support, but it remains more tablet-oriented. Users who prefer a desktop-style environment may find Samsung more familiar, while Apple's ecosystem can appeal to those who already rely on Mac, iPhone, and iPad apps.

The standard Galaxy Tab S11 and iPad Air M4 are also closely matched for everyday use, including browsing, office work, note-taking and multitasking. Apple's M4 chip has an advantage in several CPU-heavy tasks, while Samsung's hardware and software offer useful flexibility, including expandable storage and the included S Pen. The differences may be less noticeable when working with documents or attending meetings than when running demanding applications.

Apple still has an advantage in creative software, particularly for users working with video, music and illustration. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are available on supported iPad models, alongside a wider selection of creative apps optimised for Apple's tablet platform. Android tablets have made progress, with Adobe bringing Photoshop and Premiere to the platform, but availability and feature sets vary. Premiere on Android isn't equivalent to the full desktop Premiere Pro experience, and Samsung tablets don't currently offer direct alternatives to every iPad-exclusive creative app. Buyers should check compatibility with their preferred tools before deciding.