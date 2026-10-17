Apple's iPhone 16 gets a major discount at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check price, discount offers

iPhone 16 is available at a massive discount on Amazon. (Apple) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Buying a smartphone has become a tad bit difficult lately owing to memory shortage and the consequent increase in device prices. This increase in prices has made an iPhone out of reach for a lot of people in India. Not anymore. If you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade to an Apple iPhone or replacing your old iPhone with a new one, now would be a good time to do so. Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 on its platform in India during which time, the company is offering a massive discount on the purchase of the iPhone 16.

In addition to offering the listed discount, the company is also offering banking offers, exchange bonuses and cashback benefits to the interested buyers. These offers further reduce the effective price of the iPhone 16, making it more affordable for lucrative for the buyers.

So, if you are planning to upgrade to a new iPhone 16, here's everything you need to know about the available discount offers and additional savings opportunities.

iPhone 16 discount offers For the unversed, the iPhone 16 arrived in India at a starting price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version back in September 2024. Then last month, Apple increased the prices of select iPhone models, including the iPhone 16, which now costs ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant.

Now, as a part of the sale, the 128GB or the base variant of the iPhone 16 is available at a price of ₹76,999. In addition to this, the company is offering a no-cost EMI option of up to ₹2,161 per month on payments made using select bank credit cards. Buyers are also eligible to get a cashback of up to ₹2,309 on payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and a discount of up to ₹1,000 on payments made using select bank credit cards. Lastly, interested buyers can save up to ₹37,600 on exchanging their old smartphones for a new iPhone 16.

With this, buyers can purchase the 128GB version of the iPhone 16 for a price as low as ₹38,999 depending on the offers can they avail.

These offers are available on the purchase of all colour variants of the iPhone 16, which includes Black, Pink, White, Teal and Ultramarine.

iPhone 16 specifications The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and Dynamic Island notch. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's A18 chipset. On the camera front, it gets a 48MP dual camera system, which includes a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front it gets a 12MP camera. This device supports up to 22 hours of video playback time with support for MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W and Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W.