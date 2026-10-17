Undertrial flees from court in UP’s Bulandshahr, police launch manhunt

An undertrial escaped from police custody from the Bulandshahr district court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, where he was brought for a hearing in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, police said. Md Ashraf, in his mid 20s and a resident of Bulandshahr Kotwali Dehat police area, had been lodged in the district jail since 2022. (For Representation)

Md Ashraf, in his mid 20s and a resident of Bulandshahr Kotwali Dehat police station area, had been lodged in the district jail since 2022. Following the incident, police launched a search operation across the court complex and surrounding areas. However, the prisoner could not be traced till the reports last came in.

Confirming the incident, which occurred around 4 pm, SP (city) Abhishek Pratap said multiple police teams had been deployed to trace and arrest the undertrial, while raids were being conducted at his possible hideouts. The role of the police personnel responsible for escorting the undertrial was also under investigation, the cop added.