In Prayagraj, Made in India electric products outshine Chinese counterparts

‘Made in India’ electric products are a big hit among people this Diwali with consumers seen shunning their cheap Chinese alternatives, said traders of Prayagraj’s Shahganj market that caters to city as well as rural areas of the district.

From attractive jhalars to decorative lamps, ‘akashdeep’ (hanging lamps), artificial candles, chandeliers, the market is flooded with both Indian and Chinese variants but there are more takers for Indian manufactured products as compared to its option made from the ‘Dragon country’, said shopkeepers.

The attraction for Made in India variants are pertinent despite the fact that they are a bit expensive but comes with longer shelf life guarantee, the sellers added.

Besides, the sense of patriotism associated with Made in India products has added to the popularity, they conceded.

Mohd Gufran, a shopkeeper said a length of Made in India jhalars is more than 65 meters and costs ₹240 to ₹310. Its specialty is that the damaged bulbs can be replaced which is not an option for Chinese variants.

Along with this, attractive 3D skirting with LED is also being sold in the market. Among the two variants of skirting, the one made in India has copper wire and is more in demand as compared to its cheaper variant having ordinary wire. The one with copper wire is expensive yet are selling like hot cakes, said another shopkeeper Rajesh Srivastava.

Because of the last year’s slowdown due to the pandemic, this Diwali traders are trying to make-up the loss because of which the prices have increased by 10 to 15% as compared to last year. Some shopkeepers have also launched attractive schemes to boost their sale.

Shopkeepers Raghavendra and Satyendra Singh said the market has an annual turnover of ₹20 to 25 crore. Last year the sale was quite low but this Diwali has brought promise of bigger profits.

“The pandemic had completely ruined the business last year but thank god that there is some relief this time and the market is expected to pick up in coming days,” said Ranjan Mishra, another shopkeeper.

This year the main attraction of the market is an electronic fountain and peacock.

In the electronic fountain, eight colours of light come out surrounding the water like a waterfall. At the same time, the multi-coloured electronic peacock is quite attractive which looks like it is studded with gems.