A 24-year-old police constable was found dead in the barracks of the Gunnaur police station in Sambhal district on Friday night, officials said adding that they suspected it to be a case of suicide. In Sambhal, constable found dead in barracks; suicide suspected

The cop, who hailed from Shahjahanpur and was recruited in 2023, was posted as a constable clerk at the Gunnaur police station.

Police officials said the constable’s body was discovered by fellow constables around 9 pm.

Following the discovery, panic spread across the police station. Senior officers were informed, the barracks were sealed, and a forensic team was called in to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Confirming the incident, station house officer Rajiv Kumar Malik said the constable died by hanging. “A forensic team inspected the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. His mobile phone and other belongings have been taken into custody. All aspects related to the cause of suicide are being investigated,” Malik said, adding that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and analysis of mobile call details.

Circle officer Alok Sidhu supervised the inquest proceedings.

However, constable’s family has expressed disbelief over the suicide claim. They told police that the 24-year-old had spoken to them on Thursday evening between 6 and 7 pm and sounded cheerful during the conversation.

The deceased constable’s grandfather had retired as a sub-inspector, while his father also served as a constable in Uttar Pradesh Police. The constable was the only brother among five sisters.

Police also confirmed that the constable was alone in the barracks at the time of the incident. Notably, he had sustained injuries during the Sambhal violence in 2024.

While police maintain that the death appears to be a case of suicide, they said the exact reason behind the extreme step remained unclear. An investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the constable’s death.