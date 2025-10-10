In sea of blue, generational shift stands out at BSP rally in Lucknow

Amid a strong presence of young supporters and leaders, a generational shift was noticeable at the Bahujan Samaj Party rally in Lucknow on Thursday to mark the 19th death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram. The crowd at the BSP rally in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

There were thousands of young faces in the huge crowd that assembled for the event even as the city was adorned with blue flags and posters..

Baghpat-based Saurabh Kumar, 28, a lawyer by profession, was one of the youngsters at the rally. For him, it was the first big political programme in Lucknow. Unlike many others, he was not brought to the rally but chose to drive his car all the way from his hometown in West UP. Similarly, Govind Jatav, a 23-year-old farmer from Ambedkarnagar in east UP, was also a first-time participant at a political rally on this scale.

Ever since they became voters, the BSP has been an Opposition party for these two youngsters.

But they are fascinated by what they see as the BSP’s glorious past and stories from the time when Mayawati, popularly known as Behanji among the party supporters, called the shots as the chief minister.

In keeping with the advent of the next generation, Mayawati projected her nephew and the BSP’s national convenor Akash Anand as the heir apparent.

The event signalled a new era for the party over 41 years after Kanshi Ram had backed Mayawati as a young leader after laying the party’s foundation on April 14, 1984.

Her nephew Akash Anand’s presence on stage alongside Mayawati is seen as a strategic move to introduce him as a key figure in the party’s future. She mentioned the name of Akash Anand and other youngsters like her old confidant Satish Chandra Mishra’s son Kapil Mishra. She appreciated Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP state president Vishwanath Pal (backward leader) and Zameel Akhtar (minority leader) for making the event huge successful. The mention of these names is also a strong counter-message to the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) formula, which was successful in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA bloc won 43 (SP 37 and Congress 6) seats from Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, she set ambitious targets for youngsters for the 2027 assembly elections with the slogan, “Ration nahi, Shasan Chahiye, Lucknow chalo,” reflecting its focus on governance and power-sharing.

The crowd — comprising students, daily-wage labourers, professionals, sanitation workers, farmers and other marginalised groups — began arriving early in the morning, many of them having travelled long distances and at their own expense across the state. For them, Akash Anand was a frequent point of admiration. Many described him as a “firebrand leader” capable of mobilising the youth and rekindling the BSP’s earlier momentum.

Abhimanyu Paswan, a student from Ballia, said he found the PDA framework misleading and divisive. “These caste combinations feel like electoral gimmicks. They don’t reflect ground realities or solve our actual problems,” he said.

Returning from the event, Govind, a Jatav youth, proudly introduced himself as Govind ‘Chamar’ while flaunting his caste. He was leading a small group of 10-12 youths and holding the party flag, showing full confidence in ‘Akash Bhaiya’ (Akash Anand) to take the party to new heights.

Sameer Kumar, an unemployed graduate, said, “The PDA formula excludes more than it includes. What we need is a party that speaks of dignity and representation, not fractured alliances.”

Similarly, Chander Kumar, a student from Jehta in Lucknow, spoke of Mayawati with reverence.

“She is a messiah for us. She made us feel proud of who we are. Whatever she says, we will follow. People who call themselves Ravan are not rebels but a symbol of low mindset to abuse communities, which we don’t believe in,” he said.

Ramdhan, a lekhpal from Prayagraj, said, “We came here pooling our own money. Our camp has been here since Wednesday night. Anyone who claims we come for money is lying. We’re even ready to skip meals to fund our party.”

Dharamraj from Ballia said confidently, “The BSP will return to power in 2027. Those who tried to write us off should take a good look today.This crowd will show the power and determination of Bahujan Samaj.”

Ram Ganesh from Orai, who arrived two days early with 200 people from his area, summed up the sentiment: “We are here to show our loyalty. The BSP may have been quiet for a while, but our support is as deep as ever.”

Veteran partyman and former pradhan from Sultanpur’s Jaisinghpur block Surya Prakash Kannuajiya (59) said the BSP event saw an overwhelming turnout with at least 30-35% youngsters between the age group of 18 to 35 years. He, however, added, the old cadre is still intact with the BSP and cited his own example. He said the turnout itself is proof that the party’s faithful from across the state of different age groups had travelled to Lucknow from distant villages and towns to pay their respects to Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary.

As early as 4 am, supporters like Surya Prakash Kannaujiya, a former pradhan from Sultanpur, set off for Lucknow, travelling long distances on motorcycles and buses to reach the venue. He was accompanied by 60 others from his village, showcasing the party’s grassroots support.

The event is being seen as a crucial test of the party’s ability to mobilise its supporters and demonstrate its grassroots strength ahead of the 2027 assembly elections and 2026 panchayat polls. Mayawati used the platform to reassert her party’s commitment to social justice and equality as well as demonstrate its grassroots strength.