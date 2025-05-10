In the midsts of conflict, Civil Def unit emerges from the shadows

: The escalating India-Pakistan tensions have put the spotlight back on the long-neglected Civil Defence unit of the UP Police.Till recently, the unit was considered a dumping ground for Indian Police Service officers in the state. A lone IPS officer of director general rank was posted in the Civil Defence unit of the UP Police with offices only in 19 of the state’s 75 districts. Since the 1971 India-Pakistan war, an entire generation has not been a full-blown war involving India. (For representation only)

There was a perception that the Civil Defence had lost its importance due to the absence of large-scale conventional wars in recent decades. Since the 1971 India-Pakistan war, an entire generation has not been a full-blown war involving India.

But things have changed very quickly amid the present India-Pakistan conflict. The civil defence unit’s sudden return to prominence came to the fore during the nationwide and statewide mock drills conducted on May 7 to test wartime preparedness on a scale not seen since 1971.

The exercise included showing citizens how to respond during aerial attacks and other wartime contingencies. Blackout simulations, along with protocols for evacuation and treatment of the injured were part of the drill conducted on May 7. Initially established on October 24, 1941, the Civil Defence organisation’s importance in India was seen during the Chinese aggression in 1962.

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1965, during which India faced enemy air attacks for the first time after independence, further reinforced the importance of a robust civil protection mechanism. Thereafter, the Civil Defence Act was enacted in Parliament in May 1968 (Act 27 of 1968), formally giving the organisation legal status and extending its application across the country.The organisation also played a commendable role during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 as well.

Primarily organised on a voluntary basis with a small permanent staff, its visibility is lower compared to regular armed forces or disaster response forces.

Lucknow’s civil defence chief warden Amar Nath Mishra, who holds a voluntary post, said, “Due to lack of people and time, drills at several places were postponed on the day decided by Union home ministry to conduct mock drills to check war preparedness.”He said he has encouraged more people to join awareness programmes in their neighborhood for civilians to be able to protect themselves in emergencies. “Around 1200 to 1800 Civil Defence wardens, (the number) varies in Lucknow and other districts. This variation happens as every member needs to get their volunteership renewed every three years,” Mishra said.

“Civil Defence of Lucknow is all trained and prepared for any attack. They are familiar with basic medical care and the required protocols,” he said. Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur claimed he has written to the UP Chief Minister regarding the appointment of an IG Civil Defence, a post that has been vacant for a long time and other matters like filling vacant posts in districts.

Thakur, who has been posted as Inspector General (IG) of Civil Defense for long time, also claimed over 40% of government posts in 19 district offices (of civil defence) are vacant.DG, civil defence, Abhay Prasad, however, had earlier stated that the civil defense preparations are already underway and the goal is to equip civilians with the knowledge and readiness needed in case of a possible conflict.