In UP, 1.4 crore kids under 15 await Aadhaar updates

Uttar Pradesh faces a massive Aadhaar backlog, with over 2.5 crore individuals over 15 years of age yet to update their biometric details, as per information provided by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials. (For representation)

Also, 1.4 crore children between the ages of 5 and 15 years have yet to complete their Aadhaar updates, including necessary biometric revisions, despite targeted efforts in schools, confirmed UIDAI’s deputy director general (regional office, Lucknow) Prashant Kumar Singh.

Lucknow, Noida, Agra and Meerut are among the U.P. cities with high pendency.

Even as Aadhaar enrolment covers 57.86 lakh children under five and 5.90 crore aged five to 15 years in UP, UIDAI has expanded its statewide updation campaign.

The drive, launched on September 9, has led to a rise in updates completed across districts. UIDAI has set up camps, with around 150 currently operational. Once the pendency at a school is cleared, the machines are shifted to the next location. Of the 10,000 camps planned, over 3,000 have already been completed, added Singh.

Since the drive began, UIDAI has completed around 4 lakh biometric updates in targeted schools.

Pendency in schools

The state has 2.63 lakh government, private, and aided schools, where 4.18 crore students are currently enrolled. However, the pendency remains sizable because several students have either migrated, left school, or shifted to other institutions without completing their Aadhaar updation process.

Despite the large-scale organisation of camps, pendency within schools remains high: 60 lakh students aged 5–15 years and 40 lakh individuals above 15 years, the official added.

Uttar Pradesh has 822 administrative blocks. UIDAI has decided to prioritise the top 10 schools with high pendency in each block. Under this approach, UIDAI is targeting 10,000 schools first, which account for just 4% of the state’s two lakh schools, but contribute nearly 30% of the total biometric pendency. Officials said this focused strategy allows teams to cover the densest concentration of pending cases quickly, ensuring faster progress in the early phases of the campaign.

Also, UIDAI has made a one-time biometric update completely free of cost for children aged 5 to 17 years. The official said this policy has significantly boosted participation across districts.