In UP’s Prayagraj, rural women’s herbal colours giving natural touch to Holi hues

The festival of colours is incomplete without abeer and gulal. However, as awareness grows about the harmful effects of chemical-based colours, people are increasingly turning to herbal alternatives. Women associated with self-help groups making eco-friendly abeer and gulal from Palash flowers in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

In several villages of Prayagraj, hundreds of women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) and farmer producer companies (FPCs) are preparing eco-friendly abeer and gulal from Palash (Tesu) flowers—products that are now witnessing strong demand in the corporate market.

In Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga region of Shringverpur and surrounding villages, rural women have transformed the bright orange Palash blossoms into fragrant, herbal Holi colours. Once considered unused forest produce, these flowers are now collected, dried and powdered to create natural abeer and gulal.

The initiative has infused a new sense of self-reliance into the festive season. Women linked to the State Rural Livelihood Mission, as well as FPOs and FPCs, are earning sustainable incomes while promoting safe celebrations.

Lalita Devi, 35, from Mendara village, says that earlier, after completing household chores, she had little productive engagement. “After joining the SHG and FPC, we now use our spare time to earn. We are able to make up to ₹10,000 per month from this work,” she shares.

Similarly, Shyam Kali, 40, from Umaria Sajal village notes that the Palash flowers that once went unused are now a source of steady income. “We prepare gulal, abeer and colours from Palash powder and earn well during Holi,” she says.

The effort was initiated by BK Dwivedi, head of the Bioved Research and Technical Institute in Shringverpur and the Allahabad Lac Farmers Producer Company. Originally, Palash trees were selected for developing lac clusters as their branches are used by farmers for lac cultivation.

Dwivedi encouraged the collection of Tesu flowers from these trees. The flowers were dried and converted into powder. Extracts of flowers such as tuberose (Rajnigandha), night-blooming jasmine (Raat Rani), Chameli, and marigold were blended to add natural fragrance. The result is a skin-friendly, eco-friendly herbal gulal now crafted by rural women.

Corporate gifts during Holi have become a widespread practice, with companies presenting festive hampers to employees and valued clients. Increasingly, firms are opting for gifts that align with sustainability goals.

Dwivedi shared that several corporate houses placed orders for herbal gulal and abeer prepared by these rural women, and consignments have already been dispatched. Among the buyers are Rocksensor India, located in Sector 67, Noida, and Dhanuka Agritech in Gurugram, Haryana, he added.

Because the products made from Palash flowers are skin-safe and environmentally friendly, they are gaining traction in the corporate market. The growing demand has brought tangible financial benefits to the women producers, adding sweetness to their Holi celebrations.

As herbal hues from rural Uttar Pradesh find their way into boardrooms and homes, this initiative stands as a vibrant example of how tradition, sustainability, and women’s empowerment can blend seamlessly — just like the colours of Holi itself, said Gulab Chandra, the district National Rural Livelihood Mission officer.