In Uttar Pradesh, tiger swims against water current to cross river | Watch
A video tweeted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer shows a tiger, which tried to cross a river in Uttar Pradesh amid strong water currents, successfully crossing over to the other side by swimming against the current.
The first part of the video shows the tiger, described as ‘young looking’ by the officer, Ramesh Pandey, entering the river but struggling to stay afloat. “A young looking tiger tried to cross Gerua river along the heavy current but flown away upto Girijapuri barrage in Bahraich,”
The second part of the clip shows the wild animal wading across the swollen water body and reaching its destination in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. “However, tiger being a power and great swimmer, could cross the river against the current, and reached in jungles of Katerniaghat, part of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve,” Pandey added.
However, throughout the episode, the tiger was monitored by a fellow IFS officer, he added. “The team lead by @aakashbadhwan monitored the safe passage to tiger and other wildlife during the high flood times in Katerniaghat. Monsoon in Terai is a tough time for protection and patrolling,” the tweet read.
About Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
The protected area stretches mainly across the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich, in the northern state, and comprises of the Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The reserve shares a boundary with Nepal.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits family of soldier who died in Ladakh
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday called on the family of Ferozepur-based army jawan Kuldeep Singh, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Ladakh on July 9. Kuldeep Singh, who was posted on the Indo-China border, had joined the army in 2014 and was in 21 Sikh Regiment. He is survived by his wife and son.
-
8 Mangaluru students booked under POCSO after kissing challenge video goes viral
Mangaluru police have booked eight students under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a video shared on social media showed two youngsters kissing inside a private apartment while their friends cheer. According to news agency PTI, the students and their friends were playing a game - 'truth or dare'. One of the two students seen kissing in in her uniform and also wearing her ID card.
-
Presidential polls: Cross voting in MP as Murmu got 146 votes, Sinha 79 votes
At least 12 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh cross-voted in favour of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu as UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha received only 79 votes, BJP leaders claimed on Friday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked all the MLAs other than the BJP who voted for Murmu. Other than 127 MLAs of BJP, two independent, one Samajwadi Party and two BSP MLAs supported Murmu, who received 146 votes.
-
Pak man caught in Raj also vandalised Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue in Lahore
The Pakistani national caught past midnight of July 16 near the Indo-Pak border soon after the Pakistani national, Rizwan Ashraf sneaked into the country was also responsible for vandalising a life-size statute of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Pakistan's Lahore Fort last year, a senior police officer said citing his interrogation. Sriganganagar superintendent of police Anand Sharma said the Pakistani national, Rizwan Ashraf, was arrested and jailed in August 2021 for vandalising the bronze statue.
-
AAP leaders not afraid of jails, says Arvind Kejriwal, after L-G seeks CBI probe
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the central government and said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders are not afraid of prisons, after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the state government's 2021-22 excise policy over alleged procedural lapses in its implementation. Kejriwal said that deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, may be arrested soon, after health minister Satyendar Jain who is currently in prison.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics