Increase sampling for early detection of TB cases: U.P. health dept
With the aim of tracking maximum tuberculosis (TB) cases, the Uttar Pradesh health department has planned to identify “presumptive TB cases” and has asked hospitals to increase sampling for detection of TB cases at an early stage.
In a circular sent to all chief medical officers in the state and hospitals, doctors have been asked to send samples of at least 5% of the patients (suspected to be suffering with TB) coming to the OPD for TB test. This will increase the number of daily TB tests done in state.
“The percentage in the circular is a reminder to keep testing of suspected TB cases on priority. Although not mandatory to meet exact 5% target, doctors need to ensure all suspected cases go for a test so that we possibly detect all TB cases at an early stage,” said state TB officer Dr Santosh Gupta.
Experts said this could be the best method to track missing TB cases. “If random sampling for TB is done, we can detect many cases at early stage. This is because often TB patients ignore early symptoms. Also, cases of multi-drug resistant-TB will come down,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
According to the circular, doctors in the out-patient department (OPD) should recommend from among the patients they attend for TB test. This should be done based on symptoms in a patient. Although all doctors conducting OPD need to recommend sputum tests for suspected TB patients, physicians have a bigger role as patients with cold and cough basically visit physicians, the circular says.
The initiative aims to increase referral of TB cases from hospitals, including private ones too. As statistics reveal, between 2021 and 2022 there has been a dip in cases being notified from private clinics. According to the data, in the first quarter of 2021 a total 2,596 TB cases were notified by private doctors in Lucknow while in the same period in 2022, 1,315 cases were notified.
Since January this year, Uttar Pradesh has reported 2.10 lakh TB cases, including over 12000 of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) cases.
