Ind vs SA 4th T20 today: Multi-layered security, traffic curbs around Lko’s Ekana rolled out
Lucknow police have implemented a detailed security plan for the India vs South Africa T20 match on December 17, with over 1,000 personnel deployed.
Ahead of the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa scheduled on December 17 at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate has put in place an elaborate security and traffic management plan, citing large crowds and VIP movement.
“The stadium and surrounding areas have been divided into three super zones, six zones and 16 sectors, each under the supervision of senior police officers. A three-layer cordon system inner, middle and outer will be enforced at all entry gates, parking areas and key routes,” said JCP law and order Babloo Kumar.
“More than 1,000 police personnel, along with PAC companies, traffic police, local intelligence unit (LIU), quick response teams (QRT), bomb disposal squad, anti-mine and anti-drone units, have been deployed. Continuous monitoring will be carried out through CCTV cameras and a central control room,” the JCP added.
According to Lucknow police’s traffic department, traffic diversions on Shaheed Path and roads around the stadium will be implemented from 2 pm on Wednesday until the end of the match. “We urge spectators to use public transport and follow designated parking arrangements to avoid congestion,” said DCP traffic Kamlesh Dixit.
Police have advised fans to carry valid hard-copy tickets, as digital tickets will not be accepted. Medical teams and ambulances will be stationed inside the stadium.
Entry gates will open three hours before the start of the match
Gates 1 & 2: North Pavilion and General Stand spectators
Gate 3: VIPs, players and South Hospitality pass holders
Gates 4 & 5: South Pavilion, Presidential Gallery and general spectators
Designated Parking
P1: Media and North Hospitality
P2: South Hospitality
P3 & P3A: VIPs and team owners
Items Barred Inside Stadium
Spectators will not be allowed to carry water bottles, food items, coins, lighters, power banks, headphones, binoculars, bags, banners, helmets or any sharp or inflammable objects inside the stadium. Firearms are strictly prohibited.