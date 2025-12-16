Ind vs SA 4th T20 today: Multi-layered security, traffic curbs around Lko’s Ekana rolled out

Ahead of the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa scheduled on December 17 at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate has put in place an elaborate security and traffic management plan, citing large crowds and VIP movement. The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

“The stadium and surrounding areas have been divided into three super zones, six zones and 16 sectors, each under the supervision of senior police officers. A three-layer cordon system inner, middle and outer will be enforced at all entry gates, parking areas and key routes,” said JCP law and order Babloo Kumar.

“More than 1,000 police personnel, along with PAC companies, traffic police, local intelligence unit (LIU), quick response teams (QRT), bomb disposal squad, anti-mine and anti-drone units, have been deployed. Continuous monitoring will be carried out through CCTV cameras and a central control room,” the JCP added.

According to Lucknow police’s traffic department, traffic diversions on Shaheed Path and roads around the stadium will be implemented from 2 pm on Wednesday until the end of the match. “We urge spectators to use public transport and follow designated parking arrangements to avoid congestion,” said DCP traffic Kamlesh Dixit.

Police have advised fans to carry valid hard-copy tickets, as digital tickets will not be accepted. Medical teams and ambulances will be stationed inside the stadium.

Entry gates will open three hours before the start of the match

Gates 1 & 2: North Pavilion and General Stand spectators

Gate 3: VIPs, players and South Hospitality pass holders

Gates 4 & 5: South Pavilion, Presidential Gallery and general spectators

Designated Parking

P1: Media and North Hospitality

P2: South Hospitality

P3 & P3A: VIPs and team owners

Items Barred Inside Stadium

Spectators will not be allowed to carry water bottles, food items, coins, lighters, power banks, headphones, binoculars, bags, banners, helmets or any sharp or inflammable objects inside the stadium. Firearms are strictly prohibited.