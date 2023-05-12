U.P. civic polls: Independent candidate booked in Baraut for ‘misbehaving with cops’

Baraut Police on Thursday registered a case against an independent candidate contesting for the chairman’s seat of Baraut Nagar Palika Parishad in Baghpat district on charges of deterring a public servant from discharging his duty, intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation. Aspiring Baraut Nagar Palika Parishad chairman Jitendra Kandera alleged that he was being implicated in false case. (For Representation)

Earlier that day, a video had gone viral on social media purportedly showing a police officer, who was later identified as additional superintendent of police (ASP), Baghpat, Manish Mishra using foul language against independent candidate Jitendra Kandera and a few cops forcibly taken away him during the polling for the second and final phase of the urban local body elections at Veer Smarak Inter College polling booth.

Station house officer, Baraut police station, Janak Singh Chauhan lodged the case against Kandera under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to determine public servant from discharging his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 123 of Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Chauhan accused Kandera of using foul language and misbehaving when he along with other cops reached the booth and tried to pacify the crowd that they must follow the order of law as section 144 of the CrPC and model code of conduct were in place.

On the other hand, Kandera alleged that he was being implicated in false case because officials were afraid that he could initiate action against them on the basis of the video that had emerged. “I am consulting legal experts and will take counter action after counting of votes on May 13”, he said.

Kandera said the ASP and the ADM of Baghpat arrived at Veer Smarak Inter College booth during polling on Thursday. He alleged that they were directing polling agents in a threatening language and got annoyed when he objected to it.

The SHO, Baraut, alleged that Kandera provoked his supporters against the ADM and the ASP and so he was taken into custody and later set free. Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and many others tweeted on the video.