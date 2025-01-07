India moving towards defence self-reliance, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India is making significant progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, backed by technological advancements and research by Indian scientists and engineers. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at ground of Mufeed-e-aam Inter College in Agra on Tuesday to inaugurate three day 57th State Convention of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikshak Sangh (HT Photo)

Speaking at the 57th state convention of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikshak Sangh in Agra, Singh said, “Our scientists at DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and engineers are working tirelessly on innovation in the defence sector, resulting in the successful testing of several indigenous weapons. These advancements are proving beneficial for our armed forces.”

Highlighting India’s growing stature on the global stage, Singh claimed that the country is rapidly gaining recognition for its defence capabilities. “India is fast acquiring a reputation in the international defence sector. Our progress is evident, and we are committed to safeguarding our borders,” he said.

When asked about the situation along the border with China, Singh gave a measured response. “India remains vigilant when it comes to protecting its borders,” he said, without delving into specific details.

Earlier, while addressing the members of the Sikshak Sangh at Mufeed-e-Aam Inter College on Tuesday, Singh reflected on the introduction of the Anti-Copying Act in 1992 during his tenure.

“I faced immense pressure but remained steadfast in implementing the law to curb cheating in Uttar Pradesh. It was a necessary step for the betterment of students, society, and the overall standard of education in the state,” said Singh. “Despite being criticised and labelled as anti-student, I stood firm, knowing it was my responsibility. Over time, the law delivered positive results and significantly improved the reputation of the UP Board,” he added.

The defence minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, attributing India’s economic rise to the government’s policies. “Under the current regime, India has moved from the 11th to the 5th largest economy in the world. In a few years, we will be among the top three economic powers. Today, the world listens to India,” he remarked.

Singh also lauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully organising the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as a massive achievement.

Addressing the gathering, the defence minister acknowledged the vital role of teachers in shaping society. “Teachers are the backbone of a progressive nation. Your dedication and commitment will contribute to the country’s development,” he urged.