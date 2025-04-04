India never ruled by power of sword, Adityanath

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that India never ruled by the power of the sword, instead only spread the message of compassion and friendship to the world. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Siddharthnagar on Friday to inaugurate Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali (Sourced)

Regardless of India’s strength and intelligence, it will neither forcibly establish dominance over anyone nor accept anyone else’s dominance, he emphasised.

“India has become the fifth-largest economy and will soon be the third-largest economic superpower. No matter how powerful India becomes in terms of strength, intelligence, or grandeur, it will never impose its dominance on anyone nor will it accept anyone’s dominance,” he said at an event after inaugurating a Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali in Siddharthnagar’s Dumariyaganj,

Highlighting the importance of India’s knowledge tradition, the CM said: “To understand the knowledge tradition of India, one must turn to the Vedas and Upanishads. These texts can guide where modern science has not yet reached.” He called for in-depth research on the Upanishads, emphasizing their potential to guide humanity towards welfare and enlightenment.

Adityanath also referred to the historical significance of Siddharthnagar, where Prince Siddhartha spent his childhood. After attaining enlightenment, he became Gautam Buddha. He pointed out that Buddhism spread globally not through force, but through compassion and friendship.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the New Education Policy (NEP) during the challenging times of Covid pandemic, the CM said the Vedas serve as a guiding light for navigating the complexities of the modern world.

Highlighting various initiatives aimed at transforming the education sector from primary to higher education level, the CM mentioned schemes like PM Shri Vidyalaya, Operation Kayakalp, Atal Residential Schools, Abhyudaya coaching, and the upgrade of Kasturba Gandhi schools. He announced that 18 new Atal Residential Schools will be inaugurated soon, in addition to the 17 already operational in the state, along with 57 CM Composite Schools.

After his visit to Siddharthnagar, the chief minister travelled to Tulsipur in Balrampur to review the ongoing Navratri Mela. He also inaugurated a primary school in a village and is scheduled to stay in Devipatan, where he will perform Kanya Poojan on Saturday.