India symbol of security for Hindus across the world: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India is the home of Hindu society and a symbol of security for Hindus across the world. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Kanpur on April 14. (Sourced)

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed four-storey regional office of the RSS in Keshav Nagar here on the second day of his five-day visit to Kanpur, he said: “If India is secure and respected, Hindus around the globe will also be secure.”

It is the first building in Uttar Pradesh that the RSS has constructed, bringing all its functions under one roof. “India is the motherland for those who identify themselves as Hindus. It is the land of sages, and we are descendants of that tradition,” he said.

“The RSS is working towards uniting Hindu society in India, while similar efforts are taking place across the world,” Bhagwat added. He underlined that the work of the Sangh is not limited to the organisation alone.

“This is society’s responsibility. It must be done for the sake of the nation and oneself. When the society comes together for such work, it leads to national wellbeing and, eventually, global harmony,” he said.

The RSS chief further said divisions within the society and a widening trust deficit in the past had allowed foreign invaders to exploit and plunder the country. “RSS is not just an organisation, it is a way of life, an atmosphere,” Bhagwat said.

Tribute was also paid to Dr BR Ambedkar at the event. The main auditorium of the new office, named ‘Keshav Bhavan’, was dedicated to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A floral tribute was paid at Dr Ambedkar’s portrait.

Bhagwat said Dr Ambedkar and Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (RSS founder) had the same goal though they approached it from different directions. “Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to removing inequality from Hindu society, but the society wasn’t ready to listen at the time. He even converted as a result. Yet, he sought unity,” he said.

Drawing an analogy, the RSS chief said, “Just as a motor requires a kick-start before it runs, Ambedkar and Hedgewar served as the starters for a larger movement.”

Bhagwat said both the leaders lived simply and left behind no wealth but only books and letters. “They worked not for themselves, but for the unity and equality of society,” he added.

The RSS chief said in 1934, Ambedkar had participated in an RSS shakha in Karad, Maharashtra, and had remarked, “Despite our differences, I see the Sangh with a sense of belonging.”

Bhagwat urged swayamsevaks to continue their work with dedication. He said the new office in Kanpur was built as per the organisation’s growing needs, but during Dr Hedgewar’s time, the RSS operated without any formal offices.

“RSS is a way of life. Take this work forward. Do all that is possible in the direction of making India ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader),” he said. Bhagwat said global experience shows that the attainment of freedom can sometimes lead to the loss of equality, and that a spirit of fraternity is essential to maintain both.