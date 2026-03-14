India’s energy security has been handed over to US: Rahul Gandhi

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered before the US by accepting deals from President Donald Trump. He added that India’s energy security has been handed over to the US, and “gas cylinders are not available.” Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow on Friday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Today, decisions about whether India should buy oil from countries like Russia, Iran, or Iraq are being directed by the US. This is what Modi gave. Our taxes have gone up. India got zero from the US deal due to its financial structure, Epstein and Adani,” he said.

Moving on to financial deals and explaining how the BJP has become the richest party, Rahul said: “The BJP became a rich party that developed a system with Adani. It is the BJP’s financial structure, centred on Adani, and this has been caught by the US, which is why a case is currently open in the US. That case is a message to Modi: if he does not listen to the US, that system will be exposed.”

“No Indian Prime Minister can easily open the country’s agricultural system to the rest of the world. Earlier, the government had said it would not compromise on agriculture. But Modi did it, though unwillingly, for the US. Modi opened the sector without consulting the agriculture minister. When I was about to raise the issue in Parliament, Modi left the House. It happened due to Epstein and Adani. Modi gave the entire data of India, which strengthens the US against China,” said Rahul.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by senior leaders including UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, party’s state in charge Avinash Pandey, Congress legislature party leader Aradhna Mishra and chairman of UP Congress OBC wing Manoj Yadav.