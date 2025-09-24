India’s Hindu population halved under centuries of foreign invasions: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said India’s Hindu population fell to around 30 crore in 1947 from 60 crore in 1100 AD due to various factors, including foreign invasions and atrocities. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a workshop ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat-Swadeshi Sankalp’ in Lucknow on September 23. (HT photo)

Speaking at a state-level workshop ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat-Swadeshi Sankalp’ organised by the BJP, he said India’s economy and industry were also significantly affected, with the country’s production and trade declining over time.

Yogi emphasised the importance of unity and the need to overcome divisions based on caste, region and language. He highlighted the historical context of India’s economic and demographic changes, citing the impact of foreign invasions and exploitation on the country’s population and economy.

“When Islam attacked India for the first time around 1100 AD, the Hindu population was around 60 crore which declined to 30 crore by 1947 due to various factors, including foreign invasions and atrocities,” the CM said. “Tell me, in those 800-900 years, should our population have grown or declined? From 60 crore, we came down to 30 crore,” he added.

Yogi further said the Hindu population did not reduce only because of the atrocities of the invaders, but people also died of hunger, disease and various other forms of torture. “Those who divided the society on the basis of ideology are still dividing it,” the CM added.

He emphasised that those who divide the society based on caste, region, and language are perpetuating a foreign mindset that is detrimental to the country’s progress. The CM underscored the importance of promoting unity and overcoming divisions to achieve the goal of a self-reliant India.

Yogi said Swadeshi is going to be part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. “This is a campaign to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and to strengthen its foundation,” he added.

“Swadeshi is not just a slogan and is not limited to khadi clothes. Under the BJP-led government, the country is manufacturing everything from needles to cargo ships and from fountain pens to airplanes. PM Modi has given the vision of Swadeshi a broader and vast form,” the CM said.

He said India’s agricultural and economic output also suffered under foreign rule. “Go 300 years back when India’s contribution to the world economy was 25 per cent. India, including today’s Pakistan and Bangladesh, was the number one economic power and the number one producer nation. In agriculture, India had no match,” Yogi said.

On the occasion, he also made a mention of the state’s ODOP scheme. “Over 96 lakh units have been set up in the state. Before 2017, artisans felt neglected due to a lack of government support. We introduced this scheme and gave it a fresh momentum.” he said.

“The campaign was strengthened with design, technology, marketing, branding, packaging and promotion. Once labelled a BIMARU state, UP is now exporting goods worth ₹2 lakh crore through ODOP,” the CM added.

On exports from the state, he said Bhadohi exports carpets worth ₹14,000 crore, Moradabad exports brass items worth ₹12,000–14,000 crore and Firozabad exports glass products worth ₹4,000–5,000 crore annually, with revenues directly benefiting artisans, entrepreneurs and workers.

Yogi said two thousand years ago, India’s contribution to the world economy was 40%. Three hundred years ago, India’s contribution was 25%.

“In industrial production, India alone contributed 25% to the world economy, number one in the world. Greater India meant today’s India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. For 300 years, India was the world’s number one economic power and the number one producing nation and in agriculture too, India had no equal,” he added.

Former Rajasthan unit BJP chief and MP CP Joshi, UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and campaign convenor Braj Bahadur were prominent among those present on the occasion.